One winner of Ontario’s cannabis licence lottery disqualified over rules violation

Ontario’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission has disqualified one of the winners of a lottery held to apply for cannabis retail licences.
The agency says the entity has been removed for breaking a rule that prohibits someone from changing the name of the person on an application or the corporate structure of the company operating the store.
The disqualified entity had won the right to apply for a cannabis retail licence in the Greater Toronto area.
The commission selected 25 winners through the lottery process last month.
Those selected had five business days to turn in their applications along with a $6,000 non-refundable fee and a $50,000 letter of credit, with the first private stores set to open April 1.
The licences are being divided regionally, with five going to the east of the province, seven in the west, two in the north, six in the Greater Toronto Area and five in Toronto itself.
