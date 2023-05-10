Open this photo in gallery: 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor has a has a purpose-built suspension and a beefy foundation.Courtesy of manufacturer

Ford unveiled its redesigned 2024 Ranger Wednesday, a midsize pickup starting at more than $40,000 that gets more power and extra towing capacity compared to the previous generation. There is also a high-performance version dubbed the Ranger Raptor, which is the fastest and most powerful Ranger to date and will start at more than $75,000. Even though it’s not available in a hybrid or electric version, the Ranger remains a significant vehicle in Ford’s truck portfolio.

“Ranger is a key contributor to Ford being the No. 1 selling pickup manufacturer globally. Ranger is the second best-selling midsize pickup in the world,” said Joseph Comacchio, vehicle line manager for trucks at Ford of Canada. “[Ranger] sales have increased more than 112 per cent globally, nearly nine times the rate of its top competitor. It’s available in 180 countries and is the best-selling midsize pickup in 18 of them from Austria to New Zealand.”

Since the Ranger truck was reintroduced to North America in 2019, nearly 34,000 have been sold in Canada through April 2023. Ford officials are banking these new trucks will push sales even higher, with about 10 per cent of buyers expected to go for the high-performance Ranger Raptor.

Two engines will be available in the Ranger: a 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque and a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 with 315 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque – it’s the same engine found in the F-150 and Bronco SUV. Mated to the engine is a 10-speed automatic transmission. The maximum towing capacity is 7,500 pounds and payload is 1,711 pounds.

The Ranger Raptor ups the ante with a more powerful three-litre EcoBoost V6 engine that pumps out 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. It’s also paired to a 10-speed automatic and has an advanced four-wheel drive system, a new electronically controlled two-speed transfer case, and front and rear locking differentials for better off-road traction. It also has a purpose-built suspension and a beefy foundation, which includes reinforced front frame rails, front shock towers, rear shock brackets and suspension mounting points. It also gets extra driving modes to tackle any terrain – including Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl and Baja. While some markets get a 4x2 model, in Canada only 4x4 configurations will be available in both models.

Open this photo in gallery: The interior of the 2024 Ford Ranger is new with upgraded materials and clever storage spaces.Courtesy of manufacturer

The Ranger and Ranger Raptor come in four-door SuperCrew configurations with seating for five. Design wise, the Ranger is bolder and more aggressive compared to previous versions, yet it retains Ford’s trademark truck DNA, resembling other family members like the F-150 and Maverick. The Ranger Raptor pushes the limits in its styling with a rugged, boxy front end, new grille and pronounced rear fenders. Bold Ford letters appear plastered on the grille above an all-steel bumper with integrated, frame-mounted front and rear tow hooks and the Ranger named stamped across the tailgate. A new exterior shade on the Ranger Raptor called Shelter Green is stunning.

Inside, the cabin has transformed, too – it’s completely new with upgraded materials and clever storage spaces including a large centre console bin, big door pockets and an available second, upper glovebox for extra storage. The rear seatbacks also fold flat for moving longer items and there’s also new under-seat rear cargo bins for more storage space.

The available 12-inch centre touchscreen is much nicer than the standard 10.1-inch screen. Thankfully, there are physical buttons and knobs below the screen to simplify tasks such as accessing the climate control and volume. There’s plenty of technology, too, including 4G LTE, an available wireless charger, two USB ports and over-the-air update capabilities. Safety features include adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go function, Active Park Assist 2.0, a fully-automated system to help parallel and perpendicular park in tight spots, and a Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Trailer Reverse Guidance, which uses cameras to show every angle surrounding the truck to make it easier to hook up the trailer.

Other new features like an available Integrated Box Side Step behind the rear tires, big enough to fit both feet so it’s easier to access the box, in-bed and in-cab outlets, and an available 400-watt power inverter with an outlet in the bed to power cooking appliances to tools for outdoor camping adventures. The redesigned tailgate also doubles as a workbench with an integrated ruler and clamp pockets.

The 2024 Ford Ranger will be assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich. Starting price for the Ranger is $41,255. Orders open later this month. Delivery of the Ranger with the standard 2.3-litre EcoBoost is expected in late summer; while delivery of the more powerful 2.7-litre EcoBoost is expected in late fall. The Ranger Raptor costs way more, starting at $77,805 with availability later this summer.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Ford Ranger will be available with two engine options, plus a Raptor version.Courtesy of manufacturer

Tech specs

2024 Ford Ranger

Base price: $41,255 (plus $2,095 for destination and delivery); Ranger Raptor will start at $77,805 (plus $2,095 for destination and delivery)

$41,255 (plus $2,095 for destination and delivery); Ranger Raptor will start at $77,805 (plus $2,095 for destination and delivery) Engine: Ranger - 2.3-litre EcoBoost I-4 or a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 (late availability); Ranger Raptor - three-litre EcoBoost V6

Ranger - 2.3-litre EcoBoost I-4 or a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 (late availability); Ranger Raptor - three-litre EcoBoost V6 Transmission/Drive: 10-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel drive

10-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel drive Alternatives: Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier, Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma

