Open this photo in gallery: Infiniti showed off is new QX Monograph concept SUV at an event at the Brickworks in Toronto Wednesday evening, just prior to the opening of the 2024 Toronto auto show.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Infiniti took the wraps off the QX Monograph concept SUV at an event at Toronto’s Evergreen Brickworks ahead of the Canadian International Auto Show on Wednesday night. The QX Monograph reflects the new design language – part of a product renaissance for Nissan’s luxury brand. And the concept offers a glimpse at the production version of Infiniti’s next generation flagship QX80 SUV, expected to hit Canadian dealerships later this year.

The QX80 plays in a competitive segment of luxury full-size three-row SUVs that includes the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, Audi Q7 and Lexus LX. In 2023, Infiniti sold 841 QX80s in Canada. While that’s up nearly 40 per cent compared to 2022, it still falls short of its sales peak of more than 1,100 units in 2018.

“We would like to be able to get back to those numbers,” said Steve Rhind, managing director at Infiniti Canada, ahead of the QX Monograph unveil. “We would expect with the new vehicle that’s going to make a big difference [in sales]… having something completely new will appeal to more people.”

Open this photo in gallery: The QX Monograph concept SUV is an imposing vehicle from the front with a tall hood line and a new illuminated three-dimensional Infiniti emblem.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

According to Rhind, the QX80′s new design and strong presence on the road make it stand out from the competition. “There’s lots of great products, but we can offer them something unique that you don’t see every day. It really has a real presence when you stand beside it.”

And he’s right. At least the concept vehicle, which looks almost production ready, showcases a bolder, bigger and boxier design language with massive proportions – a tall hood line, a new illuminated three-dimensional Infiniti emblem in the grille and a distinct horizontal lighting bar at the front and rear end. While no specific details on the powertrains were revealed, Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice-president for global design at Nissan Motor Corp., shared that it will not be an electric vehicle.

“The artistry of lighting” is one element that differentiates this SUV from other luxury competitors, he said. Ten years ago it was chrome that stole the show in a vehicle’s styling, but now “the digital signature” is key with new design elements like Infiniti’s so-called digital piano keys incorporated elegantly into the massive front grille.

Likewise, design details such as large air intakes on the front end aren’t just aesthetically pleasing to the eye, but functional, improving the aerodynamics of a square-shaped vehicle like the QX Monograph.

“We really wanted to express this commanding presence in the front. The way you do that in the modern era is by deflecting or controlling the wind,” said Albaisa. “You’ll see that the ducts in the face where the air is going through the face of the car – not just around it.”

While we couldn’t see the inside of the QX Monograph, the last generation QX80 drove and felt like a living room on wheels. According to Albaisa, this time, “You’re getting a new house. You’re going to be very happy. It’s another level,” he said.

Open this photo in gallery: The Vision Qe concept sedan is the brand’s first all-electric model.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Expect more technology and software inside, too. “Our customers have more and more apps. They have more and more devices. They have more and more expectations of how their devices are used, even while they’re driving,” he added. More details on that will be shared closer to the sale date.

In stark contrast to the massive QX Monograph, Infiniti also unveiled a second concept vehicle – the Vision Qe concept sedan, the brand’s first all-electric model.

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 arrives in Canadian dealers later this year. Prices are yet to be announced.

