How can I find a discontinued part for my older Audi?

I have a 2005 Audi TT Coupe MK 1, 3.2 with halogen headlights. The turning signal two-filament bulb is fused in the socket of the headlight assembly.

My Audi dealership cannot source the socket but have given me part number 8N0941669 for the discontinued part. How can I find the replacement for this discontinued part? - Holly G.

It is fortuitous that the dealer gave you the part number and with that part number and the internet, you’ve got this. Perform an internet search for Volkswagen Audi 8N0941669 and you will see multiple hits directing you to various parts suppliers selling this piece. While Ebay is not the powerhouse online auction place that it used to be, it is still my go-to destination when trying to locate odd ball and discontinued parts.

I performed that search and found several options. I use Ebay because I already have an account with all my pertinent address and credit card information stored, making ordering a one-click operation in most cases. Alternatively, if you don’t have an Ebay account, there are multiple Volkswagen, Audi specialist part suppliers with that part listed, but yes you will have to jump through a couple of hoops and create an account. Keep in mind more than likely this piece will be coming from a vendor south of the border.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing “Lou’s Garage” in the subject line.

