Celebrity rides filled the floor at this year’s New York International Auto Show. And many of the iconic classic cars have undergone major modifications to make them more environmentally friendly. Here are five of our favorite celebrity vehicles.

1. Robert Downey Jr.’s 1972 Volkswagen Bus

Award-winning actor and producer Robert Downey Jr. worked with auto restoration experts to modify six of his classic cars, which are all part of the RDJ Dream Cars collection. And this 1972 Volkswagen camper bus was a knockout. Originally made in Brazil where it was known as the “Kombi” bus, this 13-window van was revamped to reduce its carbon footprint. Its body panels were replaced and the 1,100-cc air-cooled gas engine swapped for an electric motor and custom-built battery pack. On the roof sits a surfboard rack with surfboards made of recycled materials; a solar-powered electric barbeque slides out of the rear for camping adventures. In 1972, the original price tag was US$3,848; but after 3,850 restoration hours, the current value is US$200,000. And it’s up for grabs, along with his other cars, with proceeds going to the FootPrint Coalition, a non-profit organization launched by Downey Jr. to accelerate technologies that will create a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Open this photo in gallery: Robert Downey Jr.’s 1972 Volkswagen Bus with surfboards made of recycled materials on display at the 2024 New York International Auto Show.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: The back of Robert Downey Jr.’s 1972 Volkswagen Bus.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

2. Elvis Presley’s 1971 Stutz Blackhawk

This immaculate black beauty – a 1971 Stutz Blackhawk - was once owned by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. In fact, he bought the first car sold by the Stutz Motor Company. With its shiny black exterior and interior, chrome accents and gold-wire wheels with wide whitewalls, it was impossible to miss and reportedly the envy of Hollywood celebrities such as Dean Martin, Lucille Ball, Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra. After a few years, the music legend gifted his prized possession to his friend and personal physician, Dr. Elias Ghanem. But neither drove the vehicle often – it only has 31,856 miles, or 51,267 kilometres, on it today. Only 14 of these rare series 1 cars still exist.

Open this photo in gallery: Elvis Presley’s 1971 Stutz Blackhawk on display at the 2024 New York International Auto Show.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

3. Grace Kelly’s 1958 Mercedes-Benz 220 S Cabriolet

Another famous Hollywood celebrity owned this pristine three-pointed star – a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 220 S Cabriolet. Monaco’s Prince Rainier III originally bought it for his wife, Grace Kelly. She was the Oscar award-winning American film actress who retired from acting at the age of 26 to marry the Prince and become the Princess of Monaco. She was seen in the vehicle, top up and top down. Later, the vehicle found a new home in Napa Valley, Calif. where it underwent a massive conversion in 2005 on the interior and exterior, returning it to its original glory.

Open this photo in gallery: Grace Kelly’s 1958 Mercedes-Benz 220 S Cabriolet on display at the 2024 New York International Auto Show.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 1948 Packard Super 8 Convertible

This 1948 Packard Super 8 Convertible was owned by basketball legend and six-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, one of the league’s all-time leading point scorers over his 20-year career. While the vehicle is now on the auction block, Abdul-Jabbar owned this Packard for more than decade. It was one of only 4,750 Packard Super 8 Convertible Victoria models built for 1948. But it was altered with modern features including an upgraded suspension and steering, a more powerful GM V8 engine, individual Glide front bucket seats to accommodate Kareem’s height, power windows with electric motors instead of mechanical, a new power convertible top, air conditioning and an AM/FM stereo with bluetooth connectivity. The Convertible Victoria body style was the top Packard model, which first debuted in August 1947. The 22nd Series Packard Models were the automaker’s first all-new post-war design that featured bold styling and new automotive technology.

Open this photo in gallery: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 1948 Packard Super 8 Convertible on display at the 2024 New York International Auto Show.

5. Robert Downey Jr.’s 1985 Chevrolet El Camino

Another showstopper in Robert Downey Jr.’s classic car collection was this 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. Only 21,816 El Caminos were produced in 1985. The original vehicle was a gas guzzler, averaging 16 miles per gallon or 17.7 litres per 100 kilometres. Restorers replaced Chevy’s stock 4.3-litre V6 engine with a modern and more fuel efficient 2.7-litre turbo 4-cylinder engine. They also modified the suspension with a three-inch lift in the front and two-inch lift in the rear and added a custom-built roof rack and light bar. A custom bike rack in the bed holds two Rad Runner electric bikes that charge while driving thanks to mini solar panels at the back. This vehicle originally cost US$8,933 and after 2,845 modification hours, the current value is US$175,000.

Open this photo in gallery: Robert Downey Jr.’s 1985 Chevrolet El Camino on display at the 2024 New York International Auto Show.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail