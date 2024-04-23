Open this photo in gallery: The new all-electric 2024 Porsche Macan Turbo has 630 horsepower and 833 lb-ft of torque.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

The Cayenne SUV famously saved Porsche from bankruptcy but the smaller Macan quickly became the company’s best-selling model of all time.

It was the cheapest Porsche you could buy but it didn’t compromise on any of the brand’s values. It was fun to drive, capable in the corners and wore classic Porsche styling.

In production for nearly 10 years, the current Macan is showing its age but the highly anticipated electrified version is here and is built around a new platform known internally as Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which is based on an 800-volt architecture. It’s Porsche’s second all-electric vehicle after the Taycan and the two share a lot of technology.

The gas Macan will be sold alongside the EV for now, but the two share little except for the design inspiration and the name. The EV is a bigger vehicle with an 86-millimetre longer wheelbase. That extra length in the mid-section allows more space for rear passengers and addresses a long-standing complaint with the old Macan.

There’s a lot of resemblance to the Taycan sport sedan, especially the headlights, except on the Macan they’re not actually headlights but daytime running lights. The real headlights are mounted lower down in the bumper. It’s a modern interpretation of the Macan in EV form and it shares the same shapely fenders and flat hood that have been Porsche hallmarks for decades.

“We developed every new part with the focus on aerodynamics and high efficiency. It’s a completely closed underbody, including all the moving parts,” says Joerg Kerner, president of the Macan product line. “You have perfect aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.25. That’s brilliant for a SUV.”

For context, the gas Macan had a drag coefficient of 0.35, so the new number makes it slippery enough to coax an extra 85 kilometres of range from the 100-kilowatt battery. Although there aren’t official range figures for the North American market, tests performed using the optimistic WLTP standard common in Europe rate the Macan 4 at up to 613 kilometres, which seems unlikely in the real world and certainly during our time with it.

Just like with the new Taycan, Porsche’s focus for the Macan EV was to make it as efficient as possible but still retain the Macan’s title as the sports car of its segment. They came up with some innovative stuff in the process. For example, the Macan doesn’t require a high-voltage booster when charging the 800-volt vehicle with a 400-volt charger. A high-voltage booster is a heavy, expensive piece of tech and the new Macan doesn’t have one. Instead, it uses a high-voltage switch to essentially split the battery in half. “We split the 800-volt battery into two 400-volt batteries,” Kerner says. “You can charge [at a 400-volt station] without a high-voltage booster and that reduces weight and cost and it’s also more efficient.”

The battery pack is made up of 12 easy-to-replace modules. Kerner says that makes it easier to repair if there’s something wrong with the battery rather than having to replace the entire pack. “It’s better for sustainability,” he says.

When using a 400-volt fast charger, which is more common in Ontario, the Macan EV can charge at a rate of up to 135 kilowatts. With an 800-volt charger that number jumps up to 270, which means 10 to 80 per cent in 21 minutes, in perfect conditions, of course. It can also charge at up to 11 kilowatts with the right Level 2 home charger.

There are two trims on offer: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Both are dual motor and both get a new air-suspension system as standard equipment for the first time. The Macan also has an optional rear-wheel steering system and can be ordered with wheels up to 22 inches in diameter.

The Macan 4 makes a total of 402 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, entirely respectable numbers. The Turbo drops the mic with 630 horsepower and 833 lb-ft of torque. It uses Porsche’s largest and most powerful motor on the rear axle, the same one from the new Taycan Turbo GT, to make these mad numbers. It will sprint to 100 kilometres an hour from a standstill in just over three seconds.

A large part of our drive route had us inching along the French Riviera, mostly stuck in traffic, and there was plenty of time to get familiar with the Macan’s cabin, which gets a new 12.6-inch display for the instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch centre screen running the latest Android-based infotainment software, and an optional new passenger screen. There’s also a large and colourful head-up display that uses augmented reality turn-by-turn directions to make navigating the confusing maze of French roads and roundabouts an easier task.

Break free from the city limits and the Macan is able to stretch its long legs. With over 400 horsepower, the Macan 4 will not leave you wanting for any more thrust. It’s a bit more relaxed than the Turbo and a bit less responsive, but no less rewarding to drive on twisty roads. The air suspension blunts the largest bumps and provides a stable and comfortable ride, but Porsches always border on the stiffer side and the Macan EV is no different.

The Turbo feels like it has twice the power. Put your foot down on the accelerator pedal and it will lunge forward, almost violently, as your rib cage compresses into the seat. There weren’t many places to really try it, but when we did it was a shock to the senses every time. The Turbo is also stiffer and there’s a Sport Plus driving mode that sharpens everything even further, despite weighing much more than the gas version.

Our testers were also outfitted with four-wheel steering, which adds to the impression that the Macan is lighter than it actually is. The steering is one thing that Porsche does better than most. From the thickness and feel of the wheel to how it weights up in the corners inspires confidence and trust in the car. The Macan Turbo felt alive on the sinewy roads that cut through the hills north of Cannes. On the downhill sections, the brakes inspired just as much confidence as the steering with a firm, linear pedal feel.

It was also efficient, with our car registering anywhere from 18 to 20 kilowatt-hours per 100 kilometres on the drive but on the French Riviera, the weather was about as perfect as it could get.

The Macan 4 starts at $99,300. The Turbo is much more expensive at $125,300. Yes, it’s a lot considering a basic gas Macan is about $30,000 cheaper than the 4. But you don’t consider a Porsche expecting a bargain. It might be a compact SUV but it’s a luxury product first and it’s priced accordingly.

Orders for the Macan EV are open now and deliveries are expected in the second half of the year.

Tech specs

2024 Porsche Macan Turbo

Base price/as tested: $125,300/$150,330, plus $2,850 for freight and predelivery inspection, plus tax and fees

Powertrain/battery: Dual electric motors/100 kilowatt-hours

Horsepower/torque (lb-ft): 630 (combined during launch control) /833

Transmission/drive: One-speed/all-wheel drive

Curb weight: 2,405 kilograms

Energy consumption/range (litres equivalent per 100 kilometres): To be announced / up to 591 kilometres (WLTP combined)

Alternatives: Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV, BMW iX M60

Open this photo in gallery: The all-electric 2024 Porsche Macan Turbo starts at $125,300.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

Looks

It’s an evolution of the Macan and it looks a lot like the new gas version but slightly inflated. It’s bigger in nearly every dimension but doesn’t feel like it’s grown that much, which is a good thing.

Open this photo in gallery: The interior and dash of the 2024 Porsche Macan EV with a new 12.6-inch display for the instrument cluster, a 10.9-inch centre screen running the latest Android-based infotainment software, and an optional new passenger screen.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

Interior

It feels just like the Taycan or any other new Porsche inside and you can see where the money was spent. There’s a gorgeous new purple interior colour called Bramble that’s a soft shade similar to dried lavender. It’s exquisite.

Performance

The Macan 4 will be enough for most people. The Macan Turbo is borderline silly, but expected. Both can handle a mountain pass or sit in traffic equally well.

Open this photo in gallery: The instrument cluster on the 2024 Porsche Macan EV.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

Technology

The Macan EVs are brimming with innovative battery technology, augmented reality navigation, pulse inverters that use silicon carbide and impressive aerodynamics. It’s the Macan of the future.

Open this photo in gallery: There's plenty of space in the trunk in addition to the front trunk.Kunal D'souza/The Globe and Mail

Cargo

At 540 litres of cargo space with the rear seats up, 1,348 litres with them folded down, and an 84-litre front trunk, there’s plenty of space for your stuff.

The verdict

Exactly what we expected from the electrified Macan. Brilliant, but it will cost you.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

