Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Acura ZDX Type S has 500 horsepower and 544 lb-ft of torque, which is more than the NSX.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Acura is kick-starting its electric future with a performance SUV that will cost more than $90,000 and have 500 horsepower and 544 lb-ft of torque. In doing so, the ZDX Type S will have almost as much horsepower and more torque than the NSX supercar. But that’s not all. Honda, Acura’s parent company, recently announced a major Canadian investment – $15-billion to build four new EV plants in Ontario. It is the largest investment in Canadian history and one that will create a more integrated and efficient EV supply chain on Canadian soil.

Honda collaborated with General Motors on its first EV – the Prologue shares its underpinnings with the Chevrolet Blazer EV and the 2024 Acura ZDX, from its luxury arm, shares its “skateboard,” as Acura officials call it, with the electric Cadillac Lyriq. The “skateboard” includes everything below the beltline and all hardware such as the metal, batteries and electric motors. The ZDX and Lyriq are also built at the same plant in Spring Hill, Tenn. But this new announcement marks their last venture together.

“Our GM partnership was our initial segue into electrification. It was a good experience and we learned a lot,” said Hayato Mori, assistant vice-president of product planning and business development at Honda Canada Inc. “The next [EV] is going to be our own platform – we coined it ‘e-architecture’. That’s our own engineering from the skateboard – absolutely nothing is shared with anybody.”

According to Mori, the first iteration will be a crossover EV launching in late 2025 or early 2026. “It will start with the Acura side and slowly we’ll convert most of our models into electrified models,” he said. “Our global goal is to reach 40 per cent electrification by 2030 and then 100 per cent by 2040.”

In Canada, the 2024 Acura ZDX comes in two all-wheel-drive trims called A-Spec and Type S. The starting price on the A-Spec is $88,560, while the Type S starts at $94,760 (both prices include freight, pre-delivery inspection and fees). That steep price tag means it doesn’t qualify for federal or provincial rebates.

Open this photo in gallery: The yellow calipers separate the ZDX Type S from the red ones on other Type S gas models.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Our test model for our test drive is the ZDX Type S. Powered by dual electric motors, it delivers about 500 horsepower and 544 lb.-ft. of torque and has a range of 447 kilometres – a bit less than the A-Spec’s estimated 489 kilometres of range. On a Level 3 fast charger, the Type S will take about 10 minutes to charge up to 130 kilometres. Acura drivers will soon be able to use Tesla’s charging network on public roads.

On our nearly 160-kilometre route around Santa Barbara, Calif. the ZDX Type S is composed and smooth – merging onto Highway 101 is a breeze; it accelerates quickly and quietly. At times, along winding mountain roads, however, it feels heavy. There are several driving modes on the Type S – no eco mode, but the sport mode adds a bit more zip and performance. It’s more spirited than the Cadillac Lyriq. There are two settings for the one-pedal driving feature. The normal setting works well, slowing the vehicle instantly when you remove your foot from the throttle – there’s no need to touch the brake pedal. The other setting, high, is too abrupt and jarring when you lift off the throttle.

Open this photo in gallery: The ZDX comes with a hands-free cruise system. While the driver must remain attentive and ready to take control, the system lets you drive hands free on nearly 650 kilometres of mapped roads in North America.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The most impressive feature on the ZDX is the hands-free cruise system. It’s the same as GM’s SuperCruise semi-autonomous driving system. While the driver must remain attentive and ready to take control, the system lets you drive hands free on nearly 650 kilometres of mapped roads in North America. (The coding for many of the features on the system come from GM’s Canadian Technical Centres in Ontario.) The system is impressive. Not only does it keep the vehicle centred in the lane a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, it can also change lanes without the driver touching the steering wheel. If the system feels it’s safe to change lanes and pass a vehicle, it’ll engage the turn signal and change lanes when it’s safe to do so.

At the end of our drive, the range was true to the distance travelled. We used about 30 per cent of the battery after driving nearly 160 kilometres, arriving at our destination with plenty of battery power and range remaining.

The 2024 Acura ZDX is expected to arrive in Canadian dealerships by early June. But all 2024 models are already sold out.

Tech specs

Open this photo in gallery: The Type S has 447 kilometres of range, compared to the A-Spec, which has 489 kilometres.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

2024 Acura ZDX Type S

Base price / as tested: $91,490/$94,760 (includes freight, pre-delivery inspection and fees) plus tax

$91,490/$94,760 (includes freight, pre-delivery inspection and fees) plus tax Motor / battery / drive: dual motor / 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack / all-wheel drive

dual motor / 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack / all-wheel drive Horsepower / torque (lb-ft): 500 / 544

500 / 544 Power consumption (NRCan ratings, litres equivalent per 100 kilometres) / charging capacity: 2.8 city; 3.2 highway; 3.0 combined – 190 kilowatts

2.8 city; 3.2 highway; 3.0 combined – 190 kilowatts Curb weight: 6,052 pounds

6,052 pounds Range (claimed and observed): 447 kilometres (fairly accurate – used approximately 30 per cent of battery power for 160 kilometres of driving)

447 kilometres (fairly accurate – used approximately 30 per cent of battery power for 160 kilometres of driving) Alternatives: Lexus RZ, BMW iX, Audi SQ8 e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Genesis GV70, Tesla Model Y, Cadillac Lyriq

Looks

Open this photo in gallery: The ZDX is about the same length as an Acura MDX, but is three inches lower with an eight-inch longer wheelbase.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

About the same length as an Acura MDX, the ZDX is three inches lower with an eight-inch longer wheelbase and attractive, sleek styling. Distinct touches include bright yellow wheel calipers instead of the red ones found on Type S gas models. Unfortunately, from certain angles the chrome window trim at the rear gives it a hearse-like look.

Interior

Open this photo in gallery: The front seats and dash of the 2024 Acura ZDX Type S.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Premium and upscale interior that favours large buttons and dials. It’s a refreshing change – the cabin isn’t overcomplicated with too much technology and screens so it’s easy to find functions fast. Comfortable and spacious seating; a panoramic moonroof makes it feel airy inside.

Performance

Powerful and fast off the line. Smooth and quiet ride with a range that’s true to driving distance. Also capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds.

Technology

Tech features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air software updates, AcuraWatch 360+, a bundled package of driver safety features that include the first application of rear-traffic braking and Google Built-In, which lets you access Google maps and Google Assistant, which works very well.

Cargo

Open this photo in gallery: The trunk has 793 litres of space and 1,722 litres with the seats down.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Large cargo area with 793 litres of space, which expands to 1,722 litres when you drop the second-row seats. There’s also an extra underfloor storage spot.

The verdict

A fast, smooth and stylish EV with plenty of space and innovative technology, but it doesn’t come cheap.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.