Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Lamborghini is bridging the gap between its past and future with its latest raging bull. The Revuelto is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) or high performance electric vehicle (HPEV) as Lamborghini calls it. It merges the Italian automaker’s iconic naturally aspirated V12 engine with three electric motors to create its first V12 hybrid as it transitions to an all-electric future.

With a slightly greener footprint and 30-per-cent less tailpipe emissions, compared to the Aventador Ultimae trim it replaces, it’s now the fastest and most powerful Lamborghini ever built. And it looks every inch the part.

Lamborghini has been synonymous with V12 engines since the company was founded 60 years ago. The Revuelto represents the fifth generation of V12 cars, following in the footsteps of the Countach, Diablo, Murcielago and Aventador. At 218 kilograms, the new engine is Lamborghini’s lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder engine.

The 6.5-litre naturally aspirated gas engine provides power to the rear wheels, while a pair of electric motors on the front axle supply traction to each of the front wheels. A third electric motor, positioned above the new eight-speed dual-cluster gearbox, can send power to the rear wheels. A lithium-ion battery, which powers all three electric motors, is housed in the transmission tunnel in the central section of the chassis. The battery capacity is small – 3.8 kilowatt-hours – as is its size. It provides 10 kilometres of electric range. Combined, the gas engine and electric motors produce a whopping 1,001 horsepower.

“Hybrid for us is not just to follow a trend. Hybrid for us is to offer something more for our customers. It’s our first PHEV and we wanted to do it our own way,” said Matteo Ortenzi, Revuelto product line director. “We didn’t want to trade off the weight of the car. That’s why the battery is not big, but it’s allowing some kilometres in pure electric mode. This is a plus for the customer because you can go out of the city centre or garage without making any noise with the natural aspirated V12. But on the other side, this is giving us a lot of performance – not sacrificing the weight too much. This is the perfect balance.”

Driving the Revuelto at the Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, a four-kilometre racetrack north of Rome, didn’t disappoint. Nail the throttle and immediately you’re thrown back into your seat, hitting 100 kilometres an hour in only 2.5 seconds. When cornering at high speeds, in excess of 100 kilometres an hour, the car is agile, stable and well-balanced, turning in perfectly, owing to rear-wheel steering and front-wheel electric torque vectoring, which can shift torque side to side, depending on the traction of each front wheel.

Weighing in at 1,772 kilograms, the Revuelto is heavier than the Aventador, but it never felt like it. On the straightaways, driving nearly 250 kilometres an hour, it was responsive and smooth with precise steering. When braking and downshifting using the left-paddle shifter into narrow turns, the traction was excellent, creating a dynamic and exhilarating ride. And another bonus – the engine growl was pronounced as ever. With 13 driving modes selectable with two knobs on the redesigned steering wheel, Corsa, which means race in Italian, combined with Performance (one of three new driving modes along with Recharge and Hybrid) was the perfect combination on the track. Perfect for the city is Citta (city) with the recharge setting.

A more spacious cabin with more headroom and legroom made it comfortable in the driver’s seat and prevented my helmet from smacking against the roof or window on sharp manoeuvres. Having driven dozens of Lamborghinis on the racetrack around the world, dating back to the Gallardo in 2010, this driver can confirm the Revuelto is the best-handling Lamborghini ever made.

Lamborghini plans to produce up to 1,500 Revueltos a year and the wait list is already 2½ years long.

“This year will be another record year for Lamborghini,” said Federico Foschini, chief marketing and sales officer at Automobili Lamborghini. Lamborghini has already sold 7,744 vehicles worldwide in the first nine months of 2023 – that’s compared with 7,430 in the same period in 2022 and 6,912 in 2021. In Canada, Lamborghini sold 218 cars last year, but it still ranks one of the top 10 markets globally for the automaker.

Adding electrification has helped Lamborghini raise the bar when it comes to performance, power and handling. And it still retains the heart, soul and DNA of an iconic Lamborghini.

Tech specs

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto

Base price: $699,394 (destination and delivery fees vary, depending on dealership and province/territory)

$699,394 (destination and delivery fees vary, depending on dealership and province/territory) Engine/motor: Naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V-12 / three AC electric motors with combined output of 1,001 horsepower

Naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V-12 / three AC electric motors with combined output of 1,001 horsepower Transmission/drive: Eight-speed dual-clutch automatic / all-wheel drive

Eight-speed dual-clutch automatic / all-wheel drive Battery capacity/range: 3.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack / 10 kilometres

3.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack / 10 kilometres Fuel consumption: To be announced

To be announced Alternatives: Ferrari SF90 Stradale, McLaren Artura plug-in hybrid, Mercedes-Maybach S580e

Looks

Open this photo in gallery: The Revuelto has the brand’s signature Y-shaped lights at the front and rear, sharp-edged side fins behind the front wheel arches, side air intakes and an active rear wing.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The Revuelto retains the sleek, aerodynamic silhouette of past Lamborghinis. It has the brand’s signature Y-shaped lights at the front and rear, sharp-edged side fins behind the front wheel arches, side air intakes and an active rear wing. The longitudinal engine is fully exposed and double hexagonal exhaust pipes at the rear give it a menacing look. Four hundred exterior colours are available, but the iconic Arancio, or orange, is my favourite.

Interior

Open this photo in gallery: The Revuelto offers classic leather and a more sustainable microfibre, made of recycled polyester using a water-based production process.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

There’s more interior space for passengers and storage spots for small items, as well as Porsche-style dual cup holders that swing out from the dashboard – a first in a V12 car. There’s extra space for storage behind the rear seats and updated graphics and animations on three digital screens – a 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch central display and a 9.1-inch passenger display. You can modify the graphics and move apps from one screen to another using a two-finger swipe motion similar to a smartphone. The Revuelto offers classic leather and a more sustainable microfibre, made of recycled polyester using a water-based production process.

Performance

On the track, it’s powerful and fast, capturing Lamborghini’s true DNA. Steering is precise, and the ride and handling are impressive, shifting seamlessly through the eight gears using paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Weight-saving materials include carbon fibre on the frame, roof and the hood – it’s so lightweight you can lift the front hood with one finger.

Technology

Open this photo in gallery: There's slightly more front cargo space than the outgoing Aventador, but it’s still on the small side.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

For the first time, this super sports car gets a range of advanced driver-assistance features including enabled by a host of cameras, radar and sensors. It also has over-the-air software updates and Amazon Alexa to control the climate, navigation and entertainment systems through voice commands.

Cargo

Slightly more front cargo space than the outgoing Aventador, but it’s still on the small side.

The verdict

Open this photo in gallery: The Revuelto remains true to Lamborghini’s roots while having a slightly greener footprint.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The Revuelto is a supercar that’s fun, fast and powerful. It remains true to Lamborghini’s roots while having a slightly greener footprint.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.