Soon I will be looking for a new vehicle to replace my Cadillac SRX, but I am flummoxed on what to consider and there is the whole electric vehicle category that is coming on strong. On the sedan side, a Cadillac CT5 or perhaps the Genesis G80? Of course there is the equivalent Cadillac XT5, Lincoln Nautilus, or Genesis GV80 for the cargo capacity to handle weekend trips, etc.

The electric vehicles coming on stream are intriguing and I want to do my bit for the environment, but I’m not a high-mileage driver, typically less than 15,000 km per year. What suggestions do you have for me? – David

Gentile: Electric is the future. And David is smart for considering going green for his next vehicle. He’d be surprised to see how many new plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles are coming to the market within the next six months.

Richardson: Like it or not, you’re right – electric is the future. As more people accept and buy them, their residual values will increase and gas-powered vehicles will become less attractive. But that doesn’t mean you have to buy an EV now if you prefer the lower purchase price and traditional ease of gas.

Gentile: There are still so many stumbling blocks when it comes to electric vehicles – the price premium, the lack of infrastructure and charging stations, the long charging times. It’s certainly much easier and cheaper to drive a gas-powered vehicle at the moment.

Richardson: It still is, and probably will be for another five years. Frankly, if David really does want to do his bit for the environment, the most thoughtful purchase will be a used vehicle that is either electric or frugal with fuel. That doesn’t consume any more resources than have already been used to build the vehicle.

Gentile: I’m not a big fan of buying used EVs – unless he can find a newer 2019 or 2020 model. The technology and batteries are changing so quickly. I’d rather wait for a newer vehicle with longer range, too, even though he doesn’t drive much.

Richardson: A big reason for the low prices for used EVs is that the technology of just a few years ago seems almost stone-age now. It used to be a big deal that an EV could travel 100 km on a charge, but that’s laughable now. And that progress isn’t slowing down.

Gentile: You’re absolutely right. Many new models are targeting 400 km or more. That’s a big improvement from a few years ago, especially for easing range anxiety.

Richardson: In any case, I think David wants a new car, with the new-car smell and all that includes. Something mid-sized and premium, given his examples. I’d recommend starting with the Genesis G80, but only if he lives within 50 kilometres of a Genesis dealership.

Gentile: That’s a good place to start. The G80 is luxurious, beautifully appointed, and drives like a dream. I’d recommend it even if he didn’t live close to a Genesis dealership. They’ll be opening up more retail boutiques across Canada within the next year. Genesis offers test drives at home, and free oil changes with a complimentary vehicle delivered to your home so you don’t have to hang out at a dealership waiting for maintenance. What I like most is the fixed, no-haggle pricing model.

Richardson: But you only get all that free service delivered if the dealer doesn’t have to drive more than 50 km to get to you. The head of Genesis Canada told me that they’re flexible on that, but it’s a deal-breaker for me.

Gentile: It’s not a deal-breaker for me, but since we don’t know where David lives, it might be a deal breaker for him. But if he’s looking at a luxury sedan like the G80, he might also consider a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. I drove one recently and I was so impressed with the spacious, tech-savvy interior, the comfortable massage and ventilated front seats, the tight steering and the ride-and-handling in the E450 all-wheel-drive trim.

Richardson: I’m sure you were. The Benz is more expensive than the Cadillac and Lincoln and Genesis that David mentioned. What irks me about all the premium German cars is how much extra you have to pay for what should be basic options, so the base MSRP is not really representative of what most people want.

Gentile: David was asking about electric vehicles, too. Cadillac just opened reservations for its first all-electric crossover, the 2023 Lyriq; it comes to market with 480 km of range next year. Prices start at $67,000. He might want to keep an eye out for that.

Richardson: There are a lot of vehicles he could keep an eye out for – they’re coming out thick and fast. But from what we’ve driven, what would you suggest that’s less expensive than a Benz? I’d be nudging him toward a Tesla Model Y if he wants electric, or a Lincoln Nautilus if he wants comfort. Both are the right size and price.

Gentile: Another one to watch if he wants electric is an Audi Q4 e-tron all-electric SUV – the AWD version is expected to have a range of about 480 kms and cost about $60,000. It’s slated to come out later this year, but will likely be delayed until next year because of the semiconductor chip shortage. So, he’s better off with an all-electric Tesla Y. But I prefer the gas-powered Lincoln Nautilus for David – it’s refined and upscale; from the driver’s seat, it feels like you’re sitting on your living-room sofa.

Richardson: So there you go, David. Your parameters are so broad it’s hard to lock down on just one vehicle, but the Tesla Model Y will give you all-electric and wagonlike capacity, the Genesis G80 will give you sedan performance and features, and the Lincoln Nautilus will be spacious for luggage and keep you comfortable.

Gentile: Drive all three and let us know what you think!

