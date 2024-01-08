Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV comes with either a 85- or 102-kilowatt-hour battery.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

I live in a snowy part of the Gatineau Hills in Quebec. My driveway is super steep and long and needs a lot of strength to climb it and good traction to come down it. That’s the No. 1 consideration for me: a good hill climber. I commute about 25 kilometres each way to work and need something that is great in occasional deep snow, can manage my country road to the highway to the city streets (most of my commute is highway).

I’d like to consider hybrid or electric for environmental reasons. Oh, and it needs to have space to carry everything from groceries to garden/sport and country living gear, so I’m inclined toward an SUV. Would love some advice. – Trish

Mark Richardson: Normally, I’d say buy a Subaru Forester and that would be that. You can’t fault the all-wheel drive. But Trish wants a hybrid or electric car and Subaru only makes the Solterra that I’ve not driven to be able to recommend. Have you driven it, Petrina?

Petrina Gentile: I’ve driven the Solterra – it shares a platform with the Toyota bZ4X. They both drive and feel the same. The Solterra is similar in size to the Forester and has more than 20 centimetres of ground clearance, which would come in handy where Trish lives. I also took it off-roading in the California desert and it was impressive. My major complaint is the driving range, which is only about 360 kilometres.

Richardson: Range isn’t an issue for her if she drives maybe 50 kilometres and then plugs in at home to recharge each night.

Open this photo in gallery: Subaru Solterra.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: Subaru’s all-wheel-drive system is as good as the rest of the lineup. It has dual electric motors, which deliver 215 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque. I know those numbers don’t blow you away, Mark. But it’s more than enough for Trish’s daily needs.

Richardson: I’ve driven the Toyota bZ4X and it was a fine car, but unremarkable and costly. Trish will benefit from Quebec’s generous rebates, however.

Gentile: $8,000 – it’s the best provincial rebate in Canada. Coupled with the $5,000 federal rebate, she can shave $13,000 off the base $54,295 Solterra price tag (before freight and delivery).

Richardson: Since she’s in Quebec, I would also recommend the Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid for its size and capability, especially when it’s fitted with the winter tires that are mandatory in La Belle Province. Of course, she’ll have to find one – it’s basically unobtainable in the rest of Canada, but if there’s one to be had in Quebec, the rebates will make it less expensive than the regular hybrid RAV4.

Open this photo in gallery: 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: I really like the RAV4 Prime PHEV. It has one of the longest electric ranges for an EV – between 60 and 70 kilometres, depending on how you drive. It would be ideal for Trish’s commute. But you’re right – good luck finding one. The waiting list is very long. Maybe she should try something else? Hyundai Kona electric?

Richardson: Actually, I think the larger Hyundai Tucson would be a better size for her. It’s not all-electric but it’s available as either a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, and it’s much easier to find than the Toyota.

Gentile: I like the Tucson plug-in hybrid – it has good fuel-economy numbers, but I’m not a fan of the centre-stack controls. I find them distracting to use.

Open this photo in gallery: 2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid.Courtesy of manufacturer

Richardson: It has a different all-wheel-drive system too, and I think the Toyota is more capable on a steep and snowy driveway.

Gentile: What about a plug-in hybrid from Jeep?

Richardson: I’d forgotten about the Wrangler 4xe. It’s a niche vehicle in its own way, because it’s tall and bouncy and loud, but if Trish wants something more interesting, she might love the plug-in edition.

Gentile: I think she would, too. It’s fun, especially in the summer when you can remove the doors and roof. But it’s a great winter vehicle and an excellent hill climber, as Trish puts it. It doesn’t have a lot of electric range – you can only travel about 35 kilometres, but it’s a step in the right direction, environmentally speaking.

Richardson: The plug-in Wrangler 4xe is the most popular Jeep right now, and especially in Quebec where it qualifies for an additional rebate. Our commenters will probably point out Jeep’s poor record for fuel consumption and reliability, but I’ll counter that with the Wrangler’s incredible record of holding its value. Plus, you’re right – it’s great fun.

Open this photo in gallery: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe.Stellantis/Courtesy of manufacturer

Gentile: Wrangler does have one of the highest retained values in the industry. It’s impressive. And Trish doesn’t drive much, either, so it would work well with her lifestyle. Any other suggestions?

Richardson: She may want to consider the brand-new Chevrolet Blazer EV, which is just coming onto dealer lots, if she wants something with more space inside. I’ve not driven it yet though, so I can’t recommend it.

Gentile: I drove it during the media launch in California a few weeks ago – it’s a nice package. You can get it with all-wheel drive or front- or rear-wheel drive, two different battery sizes and three trims. There’s plenty of technology, too. Prices start under $60,000 before federal and provincial rebates, where available.

Richardson: It’s built alongside the Honda Prologue, isn’t it? That suggests Honda quality to me.

Gentile: The Prologue is based on GM’s electric vehicle technology platform. It uses GM’s flexible Ultium battery pack, but the suspension is tuned by Honda engineers. Both the Blazer and Prologue will roll off the line at GM’s Ramos Arizpe assembly plant in Mexico.

Richardson: You think the Blazer EV is something Trish should consider as an all-electric SUV? And which do you like most of the Solterra, the Tucson PHEV, the RAV4 Prime, and the Wrangler PHEV?

Open this photo in gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Gentile: The Blazer EV would be a good option for Trish because of the nice styling, all-wheel-drive option, space and price. But for the fun factor, I think Trish would love the Jeep Wrangler PHEV. And you?

Richardson: I’d recommend she at least consider the Jeep. But if she can find one, the Toyota RAV4 Prime will give her everything she’s looking for.

