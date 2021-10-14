How does emotional intelligence make you a better entrepreneur?

Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.

When entrepreneurs start a business their main preoccupation is developing the right product or service and getting it to market. But as the company grows, their attention typically shifts to hiring and managing talent, delegating tasks and navigating team dynamics. That’s when CEOs with emotional intelligence really thrive.

That was one of the takeaways from The Globe and Mail’s webcast on October 6 called EQ for Entrepreneurs: Leading with emotional intelligence. The event was part of the Growth Week series of webcasts, featuring founders and executives from some of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, along with industry experts.

Rita Trichur, senior business writer and columnist with The Globe and Mail, moderated the event and opened with a conversation with Jamelle Lindo, emotional intelligence coach with CEO Global Network.

Mr. Lindo provided an overview of emotional intelligence, the skills involved, along with why it’s so important - and often elusive - for entrepreneurs.

Two entrepreneurs from Canada’s Top Growing Companies list joined the conversation: Leena Yousefi, founder, family lawyer and mediator with YLaw, based in Vancouver; and Adam Caromicoli, CEO and founder of Indellient, a software company in Oakville, Ont.

Ms. Yousefi described how empathy underpins her company’s business model and is embedded in YLaw’s corporate culture and customer service. Mr. Caromicoli said for him, emotional intelligence is in large part the ability to recognize different value systems among co-workers and clients.

