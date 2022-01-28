Event summary produced by The Globe and Mail Events team. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.
Canadian women face an uncomfortable truth: they generally make less money than their male counterparts. And yet there’s no shortage of financial planning advice focused on how women can manage their personal expenses, invest in their future, and navigate the impact of major life events, including motherhood, that might uniquely affect their career progression.
On January 19, 2022, The Globe invited a group of female leaders to discuss how organizations can help women bridge the gap between personal responsibility for their wallets, and systemic inequity in levels of compensation. Sandra Martin, head of newsroom development with The Globe and Mail, moderated the discussion between Christine Zalzal, senior vice-president and head of Qtrade, VirtualWealth Online Brokerage and Digital Wealth with Aviso Wealth; Melissa Allen, executive director of the league of innovators; Sarah Kaplan, director of the Institute for Gender and the Economy with Rotman School of Management; and Hélène V. Gagnon, senior vice-president of public affairs, global communications and corporate social responsibility with CAE.
To view their conversation in full, see the video playback below. For more information on upcoming Globe Events, visit our events hub at tgam.ca/events. To subscribe to the Women and Work newsletter from The Globe and Mail please visit: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/newsletters/
The Globe and Mail presented the event with sponsor support from Aviso Wealth. The event is part of the Globe Women’s Collective.