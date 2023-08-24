Open this photo in gallery: Glenn Lowson/The Globe and Mail

Thirty years ago, single again with two children, Barbara threw herself into her work. Today the 69-year-old home-care worker can’t seem to stop. She’s been holding down two jobs, bringing in more than $100,000 some years, including mileage reimbursement.

“She goes out at all hours, especially in the evenings, often just for a short shift, to help patients go to bed,” her son, now in his 40s, writes in an e-mail. Barbara has savings and investments and a mortgage-free house in small-town Ontario, yet she feels she has to keep working.

“I believe part of the reason is habit – she says yes to any request at any time anywhere,” her son says. She’s afraid she can’t live on her retirement savings. “I also believe she gets a sense of purpose from working and enjoys it,” he adds.

Barbara’s family want to show her that she can afford to work less and even retire completely. Her son helped her fill in the Financial Facelift application forms.

Barbara’s retirement goals are to live comfortably, maintain her house and replace her vehicle when necessary. She’s also concerned about paying for her health care needs when she gets older.

In her application, she asks whether she should buy an annuity for income, or if an income-focused investment portfolio would be better. Her retirement spending target is $50,000 a year, more than she is spending now.

In this Financial Facelift, Warren MacKenzie, a CPA and fee-only certified financial planner in Toronto, looks at Barbara’s situation.

Retirement Q&A

Q: I’m 55, single, and I think I’ve been making some good decisions financially over my career. I’m hoping to retire at an age where I can enjoy my retirement while I’m healthy (60-65). Is there a simple way for me to know that I’ve been smart with my finances?

We asked Mick Lord, a certified financial planner with Investors Group Financial Services in Ottawa, to answer this one.

There are many ways to approach your question and many angles to consider, some even (so it would seem) non-financial in nature. What is your income? How is your health? Are there genetic factors for you to think about as you age? Is there or could there be anyone financially dependent on you later on? There are, however, some basic rules of thumb that can guide us in your quest for answers.

Financial well-being is not a finish line that you cross. There is no single day when you are suddenly financially well. If you go to the gym today and you look in the mirror, you will not see a change. If you go back to the gym the next day and look at yourself in the mirror, again, you will see nothing. Clearly there are no observable results, right? Many quit at this point. Another approach is to fundamentally understand and believe that going to the gym is the right thing to do and you stick with it, just like your savings plan, your insurance plan and regular financial reviews with a financial professional. At some point, you will achieve financial well-being. Financial well-being is mostly about consistency, and there is no shortcut other than a lottery.

In the same way cholesterol and blood pressure are significant numbers to track for your health, there are numbers to track for your financial well-being:

Net worth (all assets minus all debts, the bigger the better, should be increasing year over year);

RRSP contribution limit (the smaller the better, should aim be as low as 18 per cent of your annual income);

TFSA contribution limit (the smaller the better, should be decreasing year over year).

Given that you’re single, it sounds like you are self-sufficient and want to remain so. There are some types of insurance that you should also consider given that you’re single (and I assume wish to remain self-sufficient). But that deserves more time and discussion.

Have a question about money or lifestyle topics for seniors? E-mail us at sixtyfive@globeandmail.com and we will find experts and answer your questions in future newsletters.