On Friday, major U.S. stock markets were mixed. Bellwether technology stocks saw their share prices tumble, sending the Nasdaq composite index plunging 1.80 per cent. The S&P 500 index was relatively flat, declining 0.08 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.42 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gained 50 points or 0.32 per cent. There were 126 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 119 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged.