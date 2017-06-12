Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Friday, major U.S. stock markets were mixed. Bellwether technology stocks saw their share prices tumble, sending the Nasdaq composite index plunging 1.80 per cent. The S&P 500 index was relatively flat, declining 0.08 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.42 per cent.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gained 50 points or 0.32 per cent. There were 126 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 119 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged.

TSX breakouts

Positive BreakoutsJune 9 close
BOS-TAirBoss of America Corp $12.90
APR.UN-TAutomotive Properties REIT $11.43
BYD.UN-TBoyd Group Income Fund $102.12
CWX-TCanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. $6.74
DNA-TDalradian Resources Inc. $1.62
DH-TDH Corp $25.49
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc $40.86
IMG-TIAMGOLD Corp $6.83
KEY-TKeyera Corp $42.13
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp $7.84
ORL-TOrocobre Ltd. $4.04
PBH-TPremium Brands Holdings Corp $94.84
SEC-TSenvest Capital $200.50
VNR-TValener Inc $22.96
WSP-TWSP Global Inc $52.02
Negative Breakouts
AIM-TAimia Inc $2.01
BXE-TBellatrix Exploration Ltd $0.82
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp Ltd $149.17
ENGH-TEnghouse Systems Ltd $55.00
EIF-TExchange Income Corp $32.71
FFH-TFairfax Financial Holdings Ltd $586.08
G-TGoldcorp Inc $18.07
GXO-TGranite Oil Corp $4.57
GC-TGreat Canadian Gaming Corp $23.43
HBC-THudson's Bay Co $8.61
JE-TJust Energy Group Inc $6.90
MND-TMandalay Resources Corp $0.50
MRD-TMelcor Developments Ltd $15.67
PTM-TPlatinum Group Metals Ltd $1.40
RET.A-TReitmans Canada Ltd $4.51
SEA-TSeabridge Gold Inc $13.39
SCL-TShawCor Ltd $29.29
TOT-TTotal Energy Services Inc $12.97
TOS-TTSO3 Inc $2.88

Source: Bloomberg

