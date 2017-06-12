On Friday, major U.S. stock markets were mixed. Bellwether technology stocks saw their share prices tumble, sending the Nasdaq composite index plunging 1.80 per cent. The S&P 500 index was relatively flat, declining 0.08 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.42 per cent.
In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index gained 50 points or 0.32 per cent. There were 126 securities in the TSX Index that advanced, 119 securities declined in value, and five stocks closed the day unchanged.
TSX breakouts
|Positive Breakouts
|June 9 close
|BOS-T
|AirBoss of America Corp
|$12.90
|APR.UN-T
|Automotive Properties REIT
|$11.43
|BYD.UN-T
|Boyd Group Income Fund
|$102.12
|CWX-T
|CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.
|$6.74
|DNA-T
|Dalradian Resources Inc.
|$1.62
|DH-T
|DH Corp
|$25.49
|GIL-T
|Gildan Activewear Inc
|$40.86
|IMG-T
|IAMGOLD Corp
|$6.83
|KEY-T
|Keyera Corp
|$42.13
|LUN-T
|Lundin Mining Corp
|$7.84
|ORL-T
|Orocobre Ltd.
|$4.04
|PBH-T
|Premium Brands Holdings Corp
|$94.84
|SEC-T
|Senvest Capital
|$200.50
|VNR-T
|Valener Inc
|$22.96
|WSP-T
|WSP Global Inc
|$52.02
|Negative Breakouts
|AIM-T
|Aimia Inc
|$2.01
|BXE-T
|Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
|$0.82
|CTC.A-T
|Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
|$149.17
|ENGH-T
|Enghouse Systems Ltd
|$55.00
|EIF-T
|Exchange Income Corp
|$32.71
|FFH-T
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
|$586.08
|G-T
|Goldcorp Inc
|$18.07
|GXO-T
|Granite Oil Corp
|$4.57
|GC-T
|Great Canadian Gaming Corp
|$23.43
|HBC-T
|Hudson's Bay Co
|$8.61
|JE-T
|Just Energy Group Inc
|$6.90
|MND-T
|Mandalay Resources Corp
|$0.50
|MRD-T
|Melcor Developments Ltd
|$15.67
|PTM-T
|Platinum Group Metals Ltd
|$1.40
|RET.A-T
|Reitmans Canada Ltd
|$4.51
|SEA-T
|Seabridge Gold Inc
|$13.39
|SCL-T
|ShawCor Ltd
|$29.29
|TOT-T
|Total Energy Services Inc
|$12.97
|TOS-T
|TSO3 Inc
|$2.88
Source: Bloomberg
Follow Jennifer Dowty on Twitter: @jennifer_dowty
- Greenspace Brands Inc$1.65+0.08(+5.10%)
- Updated June 12 3:59 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.