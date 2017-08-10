For most of the year, Sierra Wireless Inc. was one of Canada’s best investing stories. Up more than 100 per cent, it was the best-performing stock in the S&P/TSX composite for much of 2017. The Vancouver tech company was showing strength in earnings, coupled with its sexy long-term story as a big player in the “Internet of Things,” the trend that sees the connection and digitization of all manner of objects.

Report Typo/Error