The fees on bond ETFs are finally falling into line with the low interest rate world we’re stuck in.
Exchange-traded funds holding bonds are less costly to own than bond mutual funds. But with bond yields as low as they’ve been in recent years, bond ETFs still seemed a bit pricey. Price competition in the ETF business is taking care of this, at least for core bond funds.Report Typo/Error
- iShares Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF$28.14+0.01(+0.04%)
- iShares Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF$31.840.00(0.00%)
- BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF$15.99-0.01(-0.06%)
- iShares Core Canadian ShTm Corp + Maple Bd Idx ETF$19.620.00(0.00%)
