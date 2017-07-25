Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

With these 10 Canadian dividend stocks, cash flow is king Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Khaled Eniba

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Attractively valued Canadian securities, generating strong free cash flows to sustain dividend growth, while retaining the ability to invest in their core business.

The screen

We screen for companies providing a sustainable and consistent income stream, with the potential to grow dividends, while maintaining the versatility needed to invest in their business through production expansion, developing new products, or reducing debt. Our goal is not necessarily to find stocks paying attractive yields, but ones capable of growing their dividend while maintaining their payout rate.

Companies generating a sustainable and consistent income stream

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($ Mil.)FCF YieldDividend YieldDiv. Payout RatioPEG RatioRecent Price ($)Price Target, Mean ($)
Canadian National Railway Co.CNR-T76,620.93.3%1.6%32%1.90101.63105.10
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.CP-T29,266.33.1%1.1%18%1.29199.69225.58
Magna International Inc.MG-T22,137.29.6%2.5%19%0.7359.3365.82
Teck Resources Ltd.TECK.B-T14,220.911.5%0.8%4%1.3624.6134.25
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.CTC.A-T10,287.92.0%1.8%25%1.22143.90177.67
Metro Inc.MRU-T9,751.14.0%1.5%28%1.4942.7349.73
Gildan Activewear Inc.GIL-T8,676.66.2%1.3%21%1.2237.7839.47
Quebecor Inc.QBR.B-T5,309.15.0%0.5%19%1.4843.9247.96
Linamar Corp.LNR-T4,621.712.0%0.7%5%1.2370.8073.93
Maple Leaf Foods Inc.MFI-T4,215.75.8%1.4%30%1.7132.5936.75

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular