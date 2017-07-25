What are we looking for?

Attractively valued Canadian securities, generating strong free cash flows to sustain dividend growth, while retaining the ability to invest in their core business.

The screen

We screen for companies providing a sustainable and consistent income stream, with the potential to grow dividends, while maintaining the versatility needed to invest in their business through production expansion, developing new products, or reducing debt. Our goal is not necessarily to find stocks paying attractive yields, but ones capable of growing their dividend while maintaining their payout rate.