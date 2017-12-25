Asian shares little changed in post-Christmas trading

Major Asian stock markets were little-changed Tuesday in light trading after the Christmas holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 1 point to 3,280.12 and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined by a similar narrow margin to 22,938.40.

Seoul's Kospi gained 0.1 per cent to 2,443.26 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2 per cent to 3,377.92. Taiwan's benchmark declined.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for Christmas after stocks finished slightly lower Friday in subdued trading. Stocks were below the record highs they reached earlier in the week but still finished higher for the fifth week in a row.

U.S. shares were on pace to finish every month of the year with gains, when dividends are included.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 2 cents to $58.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 11 cents to $58.47 on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, shed 2 cent to $64.71 in London. It gained 30 cents the previous session to $64.73.

The dollar rose to 113.29 yen from 113.28 yen. The euro held steady at $1.1872.