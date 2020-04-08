Rob Carrick’s ETF Buyer’s Guide 2020: The complete series

When this year’s ETFs Buyer’s Guide began back in January, we were still riding high off of 2019′s soaring returns.

By the time of the fifth installment, we were in a downturn, and talking about stress tests for ETFs holding dividend-paying stocks.

Our focus had shifted somewhat to the woeful year-to-date returns.

Story continues below advertisement

In the final installment, focusing on Canadian Balanced ETFs, we were illustrating how, with Balanced ETFs, your losses might not be as painful as you’d expect.

Here are the six installments in Rob Carrick’s 2020 series of the ETFs Buyer’s Guide. Access is exclusive to Globe subscribers.

To invest in ETFs, you need a brokerage account. For help on that, consult this ranking from Rob of online brokers.