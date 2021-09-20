 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Advisor Mutual Funds

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Big picture appeal of Chinese assets remains strong

Pascal Blanqué
The Financial Times
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

China has remained ready to support its economy but in ways that safeguard its currency. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Chinese equities have had a tumultuous year as a wave of tighter regulation has shaken technology, education and gaming stocks. Yet, the big picture appeal of China for investors remains unaltered.

Individual stocks have suffered grievous sell-offs and the faith of some foreign investors has been tested by the sector crackdowns. But assets in China will regain their allure once they’re viewed in the context of how Chinese monetary policy is evolving compared with what’s happening in the U.S.

Financial markets in the U.S. remain propped up largely by central bank liquidity, which can no longer be relied upon as inflation gathers pace. The uncertainty over how this dynamic will end will hang over U.S. growth stocks increasingly.

Story continues below advertisement

In contrast, China’s pursuit of its strategic goals will continue to spur the rise of the country in investors’ portfolios.

These include the rebalancing of China’s growth engine – from exports to domestic demand – with an emphasis on supply chain independence and security. Even the current regulatory pressure should be seen as a tool to boost competition and reduce systemic risks, both of which are vital for attracting capital.

The internationalization of the renminbi as a currency for trade, capital, reserves and savings is also key for investors. At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China resisted the temptation to embark on unorthodox monetary and fiscal experiments.

This was in marked contrast to the U.S., which experienced the greatest central bank-governmental intervention of all time, upending all tenets of financial discipline. China, for its part, has remained ready to support its economy, but in ways that safeguard its currency.

Notably, in Asia, the renminbi is taking on a role similar to that of the Deutsche mark in Europe four decades ago. While there is no official fixed rate, there is effective monitoring by central banks of the levels and volatility of most regional currencies versus the renminbi. This nascent Asian currency bloc will provide some insulation from U.S.-related headwinds and further strengthen commercial ties within the region.

The upcoming round of asset purchase tapering in the U.S. by the Federal Reserve Board, in the face of rising inflationary pressures and an upward push on interest rates, could also promote renminbi internationalization, as emerging economies and investors, in general, seek to reduce their addiction to the U.S. dollar.

Indeed, about 30 per cent of central banks worldwide are planning to raise their allocation to the renminbi in the next couple of years. Yet another sign is the announcement, at the end of July, that the People’s Bank of China will support Shanghai’s trial to facilitate the free exchange of the renminbi. For investors, there are three implications:

Story continues below advertisement

1. Chinese assets, cash and government bonds, in particular, will probably be the main haven for positive real returns in the foreseeable future.

This is because the recent hyper-Keynesianism in the U.S. carries its own price tag in terms of rising inflation, currency devaluation and a higher risk premium. For investors, the preservation of purchasing power per unit of risk will be the name of the game in a more inflationary world where real returns will matter most.

2. The greater autonomy of the Chinese business cycle will provide better diversification benefits and exposure to areas of higher future growth.

The development of the middle class and domestic consumption may help reduce China’s dependence on global trade.

Advances up the manufacturing value chain via innovation will provide opportunities in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, clean technologies, industrial automation and robotics.

Chinese growth stocks are largely internet giants at present. As local champions develop out of this local innovation drive, a broader set of growth companies will be available for investors looking to diversify risks.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Global investors will probably view the renminbi as both a store of value and a medium of exchange.

As the second-largest holder of U.S. Treasuries in the world, China has little interest in precipitating a disorderly slump of the dollar. But as China becomes more independent, this vestigial financial link will give it extra bargaining leverage in future negotiations on trade and tariffs.

There are sound reasons for investors to embrace a gradual “go it alone” approach to Chinese assets. As the Chinese saying goes, “All things are difficult before they are easy.”

Pascal Blanqué is group chief investment officer at Amundi Asset Management in Paris.

© The Financial Times Limited 2021. All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Ltd. Not to be redistributed, copied, or modified in any way.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies