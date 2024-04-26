Why Ottawa is investing to provide financial advice for low-income Canadians

Open this photo in gallery: Since the pandemic, Prosper Canada has focused on year-round tax filing and benefit assistance.designer491/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Providing professional financial advice for low-income people can greatly improve their financial well-being. In last week’s federal budget, the government announced a $60-million investment over the next five years for Prosper Canada to help this cause. Prosper Canada is a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for people with low incomes.

Globe Advisor spoke recently with Prosper Canada chief executive officer Elizabeth Mulholland about the charity’s goals and plans.

How will Prosper Canada allocate the money from the feds?

We’re delighted the federal government made this investment. For the past eight years and with support from the federal government, the Ontario government and 15 community partners, we’ve been able to pilot, on a large scale, community-delivered non-profit financial help services for people with modest incomes. We’re looking to build, on a regional basis, free financial help hubs operated by non-profit organizations that want to deliver these services. We already have them in some cities in Canada, but a lot more communities need them. We need to figure out how to extend that support into rural and remote communities. That’s a harder nut to crack.

What sort of financial services do you offer?

Since the pandemic, we’ve mainly focused on year-round tax-filing assistance and benefit assistance. We help people understand what benefits are available to them, how to apply for them, and then offer free advice on solving financial problems.

We’ve helped more than a million low- and modest-income Canadians increase their incomes by more than $1.26-billion by connecting them to income benefits and tax credits they were not receiving. It’s a big issue. One in five people with low incomes don’t file their taxes and, consequently, miss out on thousands of dollars of income every year.

Benefits missed include the HST/GST credit and the Canada Workers Benefit, for example. If they have children or are a senior, they may be eligible for other income benefits. Tax filing is also necessary to establish eligibility for provincial benefits and in-kind support. So, it’s really important people file their taxes; and after that, they often need additional help to navigate other benefits that require them to make applications.

You also mentioned you help solve people’s financial problems. What are some examples?

People may come in and say they’re being hounded by debt collectors; they can’t pay rent, they’re being evicted or are behind on utility payments. If they’re more financially stable, they might want to save some money, save for their child’s education and want more information about the Canada Learning Bond. Some people have a low credit score and want help to rebuild it. Others receive a letter from the Canada Revenue Agency they don’t understand. We see it as a very direct and powerful response to what is a structural gap.

– Deanne Gage, Globe Advisor reporter

This interview has been edited and condensed.

What you and your clients need to know

Changes to capital-gains tax may prompt doctors to quit, CMA warns

The head of the Canadian Medical Association says the federal government’s proposed increases to capital-gains taxes will pose a significant financial hit to doctors and may push some out of the profession. Most physicians operate their practices as small businesses through medical professional corporations, which leaves them more sensitive to changes in capital-gains rules. David Burnie, a certified financial planner at Ryan Lamontagne Inc. in Ottawa, said tax deferral was the biggest advantage for doctors who use professional corporations. Chris Hannay reports.

Own a cottage or investment property? Here’s how to navigate the new capital gains tax changes

New rules for taxing capital gains mean quick decisions are required for cottages that families have owned for decades, and investment properties as well. “From now until June, we might be seeing some hasty sales to bypass the increase in capital-gains tax for those people who have held a property for long enough to realize that gain above $250,000,” said Diana Mok, adjunct professor at the University of Western Ontario and an expert on real estate finance. But maybe you don’t want to rush into anything. Rob Carrick explains.

A June BoC cut ‘seems unrealistic’: Scotiabank’s chief economist on where rates, the economy and housing prices are heading

It’s been just over two years since the Bank of Canada began its aggressive tightening policy in March of 2022. With the Bank of Canada anticipated to pivot soon and start cutting the overnight rate, hopes and signs of an economic rebound are growing. Ahead of next week’s release of the February gross domestic product data, The Globe spoke with Bank of Nova Scotia chief economist Jean-François Perrault, who discussed his economic growth forecasts, perspectives on monetary policy, as well as key economic growth drivers and risks. Jennifer Dowty reports.

Ottawa pledged to reduce poverty among Canadians with disabilities. Then it delivered $200 a month

The federal government’s new benefit for working-age Canadians with disabilities would deliver just a fraction of the financial support that even modest scenarios had estimated Ottawa might provide through the program. In its federal budget, the government said its new Canada Disability Benefit would pay $2,400 a year – or $200 a month – to eligible low-income Canadians with disabilities. “The amount was so off expectations,” said Michael Prince, a professor of social policy at the University of Victoria, who resigned from a federal advisory group on disability over the budget announcement. Erica Alini reports.

