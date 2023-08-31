Open this photo in gallery: Nagula Rajah in her backyard in Toronto.Duane Cole/The Globe and Mail

Tales from the Golden Age, retirees talk about their spending, savings and whether life after work is what they expected.

Nagula Rajah, 80, Toronto

I retired in 2013 at the age of 70 after working as a manager at a housing co-op. I had worked since coming to Canada from Africa in 1980 while raising three daughters as a single parent. My husband passed away in a car accident in Zambia in 1979. After that, I decided to move with my daughters to Canada and be closer to our family here.

I started thinking about retirement when I was 65. However, I wanted to ensure all three of my children were settled and that I was financially secure before entering my next life phase. Eventually, I got to the point at which I felt it was time to relax and spend more time with my family, especially my five grandchildren, while they were still young.

Retirement was an adjustment at first. I was used to the daily routine of going to work and missed the camaraderie I had with the people there. But then, as I got more involved in my grandchildren’s lives, I found it very fulfilling.

Retirement is also a good change of pace. I have my own time to relax and do whatever I want. Sometimes, I like to sit in the garden in our backyard and watch the butterflies. I also enjoy reading, cooking, and watching Tamil movies on my computer. I also like to travel. One of my daughters is in Montreal, and one is in the Cayman Islands, so I visit each when possible.

I don’t worry about money in retirement. I have always lived simply and never beyond my means, especially having raised three children as a single parent. Now that they’re adults with their own children, I only need to take care of my own financial needs. I spend most of my money on travel and buying things for my grandchildren. Also, I live with my second-eldest daughter in Toronto, so my expenses are low.

There’s not much I would have done differently to prepare for retirement. Perhaps, I should’ve spent more time learning new hobbies, such as painting or playing an instrument, so that I have more diverse activities to do when I am by myself. Even today, I still get bored occasionally as I was a very busy woman when I was working. Also, in retirement, everyone else seems busier. I am learning to keep my life continuously fulfilled while being relevant and healthy now that I’m in my 80s.

Retirement as an immigrant single parent has been a continuous learning journey. I am proud of my Sri Lankan heritage and culture, but I feel blessed to live in Canada. This country has allowed me and my family to prosper and build a great community. My advice to other retirees is to give back to the community, your family and friends, and spend time doing the simple things in life that bring you joy.

