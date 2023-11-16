Many advisors say they conduct financial planning, but are those plans in-depth enough? Find out if your financial plans measure up to increasingly complex money dilemmas such as family dynamics, cash-flow management and pension splitting. Globe Advisor reporter Deanne Gage speaks with Julia Chung, incoming chair of the Financial Planning Association of Canada, about how financial planning has evolved in the past five years and the tangible advice needed to make a difference in clients’ lives.

The Globe and Mail