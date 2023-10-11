We suggested higher targets of $54 and $59 for Alimentation Couche-Tard ATD-T on September 10, 2021 ($48.85) and targets of $64 and $69 on September 9, 2022 ($59.42). The stock fulfilled the latest targets in April (A) and then ran into resistance at $69 for about five months (dotted line). The recent move above this level (B) signaled a breakout and the resumption of the long-term uptrend (solid line).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trendline confirm the bullish status. There is good support near $66-67; only a sustained decline below this would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of $79 and $89. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

