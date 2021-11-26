Special to The Globe and Mail

Celestica Inc. (Friday’s close $13.84) declined from $19.94 in April, 2017, to $8.26 in June, 2019 (A-B), and then stayed in a horizontal trading range mostly between $7.50 and $12.00 (dashed lines).

The recent rise above the top of this range signalled a breakout and the start of an uptrend toward higher targets (C).

Behaviour indicators including the rising 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) and the rising trend-line (solid line) confirm the bullish status. A minor correction toward $13 would provide a good entry level. Only a sustained decline below $11.50-$12.00 would be negative.

Point & Figure measurements provide an initial target of $16. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

