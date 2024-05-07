Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO adds to his sizeable position in this energy stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT-UN-T)

Between April 3 to May 2, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 101,700 units at an average cost per unit of roughly $5.32 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (Armco Alberta Inc.), increasing this particular account’s position to 7,799,300 units. The cost of these purchases exceeded $541,000.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

On May 3, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose invested over $323,000 in shares of Tourmaline. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $64.6516, after which this particular account held 8,190,200 shares.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)

Between April 2-30, director Ken Dedeluk sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $10.60, reducing this specific account’s position to 190,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled more than $1-million, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Dedeluk is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

EQB Inc. (EQB-T)

Between May 1-3, Tim Charron exercised his options, receiving a total of 4,150 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $27.74, and sold 4,150 shares at an average price per share of approximately $85.42 with 1,840 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $239,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Mr. Charron is vice-president and treasurer of Equitable Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQB Inc.

On April 26, director Michael Stramaglia divested 2,000 shares at a price per share of $87.95 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Matrisc Advisory Group Inc.), eliminating his position in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $175,000, excluding trading fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.