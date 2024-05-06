Monday’s Insider Report: Multiple directors have bought the dip in this transportation stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA-X)

On April 29, Warren Gilman bought 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.95, lifting the holdings in this particular account to 55,300 shares. The cost of this investment totaled more than $109,000.

That day, the company announced that Mr. Gilman would no longer serve on the company’s board. In a news release, chairman of the board Eduardo Covarrubias said, “We would like to thank Warren for his invaluable support and time on the board over the past three years. We are delighted that he has agreed to remain as a key senior advisor to the board allowing us to continue to benefit from his extensive experience and backing.”

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On May 2, director John Pratt acquired 1,132 shares at a cost per share of US$132.04, increasing his position in this particular account to 2,881 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$149,000.

That day, fellow board member Debra Kelly-Ennis bought 500 shares at a price per share of US$132.97, lifting her holdings in this specific account to 3,772 shares. The cost of this investment totaled more than US$66,000.

On April 29, director Diane Giard purchased 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $187.423 (Canadian), raising the holdings in this particular account to 7,593 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $187,000.

On April 9, the share price closed at $219.88 - a record high. Since then, the share price has declined 16 per cent.

On April 25, the company reported weaker-than-expect first-quarter results. The following day, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard stated on the earnings call, “If you look at our EPS [earnings per share] of Q1 [first quarter] versus last year, our EPS is down. Why is that? Well, because the truckload in Q1 was just a disaster … it’s a very, very difficult market right now in the truckload.”

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On May 1, executive vice-president, sustainability, people and culture Carol Plummer exercised her options, receiving 29,500 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $74.34, and sold 29,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $88.08. Net proceeds totaled more than $405,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

That day, Ms. Plummer also sold 5,500 shares at a price per share of $87.81 with proceeds totaled over $482,000, excluding trading fees. After these transactions, this particular account held 14,519 shares.

OceanaGold Corp. (OGC-T)

On May 1, chief exploration officer Craig Feebrey sold 271,515 shares at a price per share of $2.9954 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (MC Golden Future Trust), reducing this specific account’s position to 211,634 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $813,000, excluding commission charges.

