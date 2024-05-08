Wednesday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are buying these three high-yielding dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three high-yielding dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On May 3, senior vice-president and chief commercial officer Bryan DeNeve invested over $179,000 in shares of Capital Power. He acquired 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.801, increasing the holdings in this specific account to 11,300 shares.

First National Financial Corp. (FN-T)

On May 6, director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.7638, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase exceeded $367,000.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T)

On May 3, director David Smith purchased 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $28.35, lifting the holdings in this specific account to 15,000 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $141,000.

Mr. Smith is the former president and chief executive officer of Keyera Corp. (KEY-T).

**

The following stock has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

On May 3, executive vice-president, national supply chain and procurement Carmen Fortino exercised his options, receiving 21,300 shares at a cost per share of $41.16, and sold 21,300 shares at an average price per share of roughly $72.12. Net proceeds exceeded $659,000, excluding any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this specific account held 25,059 shares.

