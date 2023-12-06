Teekay Tankers TNK-N (Wednesday’s close US$48.13) built a large base from 2020 to 2022 (dashed lines) and had a breakout in May, 2022. The stock rallied to a high of US$48.05 in March, 2023 (A) for a 176% gain since our first report on June 24, 2022 (US$17.41). It was overbought at that time and far above the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA). Teekay had a correction in the form of a triangle pattern (dotted lines) and has since resumed the long-term uptrend reaching a recent high of US$54.11 (B).

The stock is currently in the midst of a minor correction toward US$46-47 for a better entry. Only a sustained decline below the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) near ±US$43, would be negative.

Behavior indicators including the rising 40wMA and the rising trendline (solid line) confirm the bullish status.

Point & Figure measurements provide targets of US$59 and US$64. Higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the Senior Technical Analyst of the Phases & Cycles publication (www.capitalightresearch.com). Chart source: www.decisionplus.com