 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Goldman tells investors: No need to fear commodities anymore

Goldman tells investors: No need to fear commodities anymore

Bloomberg News

It’s safe to invest in commodities again, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is assuring investors.

Despite a decade of lackluster returns and bubbling trade tensions, the “strategic case” for buying commodities from crude to copper has “rarely been stronger,” analysts for the New York-based bank said in a note Tuesday. Growing global demand compounded by shrinking inventories and a years-long underinvestment in new supplies is clearing the way for sustained high prices, the analysts wrote.

While the bank sees Brent crude prices peaking at $82.50 a barrel in July and copper at $8,000 a ton in December, there’s still “significant upside” to its forecasts in both cases for 2019, analysts led by Jeffrey Currie and Damien Courvalin wrote in the report.

Story continues below advertisement

“Commodities are the best performing asset class of 2018,” the analysts said. “The weak returns of the past decade are behind us.” Commodities markets this year have returned 7 percent, according to the report, compared with a 1 percent dip for equities.

Investors have been skeptical, the analysts noted, burned by a decade in which “commodity indices have struggled to post consistent returns while commodity producers have been extremely poor custodians of wealth.”

U.S. oil explorers alone are responsible for “destroying 23 cents on every dollar invested over the past 10 years.” Now, though, pipeline shortages should constrain future production growth from the Permian shale basin in the U.S., leaving OPEC and Russia with a “longer runway” to continue their price-boosting supply cuts.

It’s time to embrace the rally, the analysts wrote. Rising interest rates should make the case stronger, as they depress returns for other assets and increase the need to diversify investments, the analysts said.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.