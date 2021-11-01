John Heinzl's model dividend growth portfolio as of Oct. 31, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|No. of shrs
|Shr price $**
|Purchase Price $
|Market Value $***
|Book Value $***
|Gain/Loss %
|Yield %
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.*
|AQN-T
|435
|17.84
|13.15
|7,760.40
|5,719.45
|35.68%
|4.70%
|BCE Inc.*
|BCE-T
|80
|63.71
|57.97
|5,096.80
|4,637.70
|9.90%
|5.49%
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP*
|BIP-UN-T
|122
|72.86
|53.61
|8,888.92
|6,540.24
|35.91%
|3.54%
|Bank of Montreal*
|BMO-T
|70
|134.37
|93.44
|9,405.90
|6,540.90
|43.80%
|3.16%
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT*
|CAR-UN-T
|120
|60.43
|33.73
|7,251.60
|4,047.60
|79.16%
|2.40%
|Choice Properties REIT*
|CHP-UN-T
|460
|14.89
|10.98
|6,849.40
|5,050.32
|35.62%
|4.97%
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce*
|CM-T
|50
|150.17
|112.20
|7,508.50
|5,609.90
|33.84%
|3.89%
|Capital Power Corp.*
|CPX-T
|160
|40.65
|24.67
|6,504.00
|3,947.20
|64.78%
|5.39%
|CT REIT*
|CRT-UN-T
|250
|17.75
|13.89
|4,437.50
|3,472.50
|27.79%
|4.73%
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.*
|CU-T
|100
|35.85
|38.75
|3,585.00
|3,875.00
|-7.48%
|4.91%
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF*
|DGRO-A
|125
|53.13
|32.47
|8,224.52
|5,063.94
|62.41%
|2.54%
|Emera Inc.*
|EMA-T
|155
|57.58
|48.62
|8,924.90
|7,535.35
|18.44%
|4.60%
|Enbridge Inc.*
|ENB-T
|100
|51.84
|52.12
|5,184.00
|5,212.00
|-0.54%
|6.44%
|Fortis Inc.*
|FTS-T
|140
|55.09
|47.59
|7,712.60
|6,662.40
|15.76%
|3.88%
|Manulife Financial Corp.*
|MFC-T
|180
|24.11
|25.31
|4,339.80
|4,555.80
|-4.74%
|4.65%
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.*
|QSR-T
|80
|70.07
|78.60
|5,605.60
|6,288.15
|-10.85%
|3.71%
|Royal Bank of Canada*
|RY-T
|60
|128.82
|102.05
|7,729.20
|6,123.00
|26.23%
|3.35%
|SmartCentres REIT*
|SRU-UN-T
|115
|31.19
|28.56
|3,586.85
|3,284.45
|9.21%
|5.93%
|Telus Corp.*
|T-T
|250
|28.39
|23.25
|7,097.50
|5,813.50
|22.09%
|4.46%
|Toronto-Dominion Bank*
|TD-T
|80
|89.84
|71.71
|7,187.20
|5,736.80
|25.28%
|3.52%
|TC Energy Corp.*
|TRP-T
|100
|66.95
|59.98
|6,695.00
|5,998.12
|11.62%
|5.20%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF*
|XIU-T
|275
|32.04
|23.15
|8,811.00
|6,366.25
|38.40%
|2.48%
|Cash
|1,344.40
|-18,080.57
|Total
|149,730.59
|100,000.00
|49.73%
|*Also in personal portfolio
|**As of Oct. 31, 2021
|***In Canadian dollars
|Dividends received since last update: $674.45
|Gain/loss for individual stocks is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with book value, which reflects the initial and any subsequent share purchases.
|Portfolio gain/loss is from inception on Oct. 1, 2017, and is calculated by comparing market value (end of most recent month) with initial portfolio value of $100,000. This is a total return figure that includes dividends and share price changes.
|For U.S. securities, the share price is reported in U.S. dollars but the market value and book value are converted to Canadian dollars. As a result, the gain/loss percentage is a calculation that factors in foreign-exchange fluctuations as well as movement in the share price.
