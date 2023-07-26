Strategists and analysts at Scotiabank are bullish on Canadian bank stocks, but only for the short term and primarily as a bet against another financial sector: life insurance. Longer term, the unwinding of the domestic debt bubble and rising funding costs are expected to limit returns from the banks.

Meny Grauman, Scotiabank’s bank analyst, and the strategy team led by Hugo Ste-Marie jointly published a report this week with the seemingly optimistic title After Months of Underperformance, Momentum Builds for Canadian Banks. The premise is that stock price and earnings momentum has bottomed and that the potential end of interest rate hikes will cause a rebound.

Banks generate profit on loans by borrowing funds at short term rates and lending them to clients at longer term rates. The current environment, where the Bank of Canada has pushed short-term rates higher but longer-term rates have barely budged, has detracted from profit growth. The end of rate hikes, according to Scotiabank, will prove a catalyst for bank stock prices.

The banks have marginally underperformed the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index in 2023 but hugely underperformed life insurance stocks – by two standard deviations relative to history. “Hence, odds of a bank rally relative to insurers is much higher. These rallies are not necessarily the start of a long-term trade, but should be seen as tactical retracement from oversold conditions,” the research report argued.

Mr. Ste-Marie and Mr. Grauman believe short-term rates, and thus bank financing costs, will remain elevated in the coming years. In addition, the debt-ridden consumer balance sheets in Canada combined with rising loan rates will force banks to build funds against potential losses and bankruptcies. These provisions against credit losses (PCLs) are subtracted directly’ from earnings.

The two trends of higher short-term rates and deteriorating credit conditions will cap longer-term earnings growth and performance for the banks, according to Scotiabank.

The most direct application of this research report is for hedge fund managers to cheaply put on a ‘short lifecos/long banks trade’ using derivatives. For the average investor, however, the takeaways are less clear even if banks are arguably the most important sector of the TSX.

It might be time for investors to keep an open mind where bank stocks are concerned. There hasn’t been a bad time to buy bank stocks for most of our investing lives and no sensible person would suggest completely avoiding them now. But to some extent we are in a new market environment, one of rising instead of falling borrowing costs, and blind faith in the sector is misplaced.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

TransCanada Corp. (TRP-T) Shares are down about 7 per cent this week, as investors give the thumbs down to the price it got for 40 per cent of Houston-based Columbia Pipeline Group Inc. Credit rating agencies also aren’t impressed, with two downgrading the company’s bonds. The good news for TC Energy is that more than 90 per cent of its cash flows come from regulated assets and long-term contracts, so it has reliable revenues ahead. But as Tim Kiladze writes, the company will have to learn that funding expansion through debt can turn out to be very, very painful.

Here’s why, for now, you should stay clear of corporate bonds

The yield advantage of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds over government issues is now historically low relative to the past 25 years. That may seem rather puzzling given where we are in the economic cycle. Leading indicators and the inverted yield curve – when short-term bonds yield more than long-term ones – are signalling an economic downturn ahead. Often, that would mean corporate bonds would have to offer larger payouts relative to safer government bonds to offset the risk that companies’ earnings could come under pressure and defaults might rise. But we haven’t seen this so far, despite economic storm clouds on the horizon. Veteran fixed income investor Tom Czitron explains why, and where the investment opportunities may lie.

What CIBC economist Benjamin Tal is predicting for interest rates, housing and equity markets

Despite the Bank of Canada raising interest rates 10 times since March 2022, the stock market and economy have absorbed the hikes without severe damage. Can this resiliency last? The Globe and Mail’s Jennifer Dowty speaks with Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC World Markets, who shared his views.

Why some U.S. investors are returning to dividend stocks

Some investors are giving the shares of dividend-rich companies a second look as expectations grow that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of a rate-hiking cycle that has lifted bond yields to their highest level in nearly two decades.

Meme stocks surge as tech rally gets too pricey for retail investors

Meme stocks have surged in the last few weeks as retail investors shun pricier stocks for cheaper speculative names, but some experts worry that this could choke the current rally in broader markets.

How hedge funds would trade global real estate woes

Property markets knocked by high interest rates and the end of cheap financing have caught the eye of hedge funds. Five of them share five trading ideas on global property markets.

