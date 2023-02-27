With more money going into guaranteed investment certificates, there are also more questions about how to use these supposedly simple investments.

A question that I hear a lot lately is whether seniors buying GICs should list their adult children as co-owners. The idea here is to bypass the potentially lengthy and costly probate process on the death of the parent. The adult kids would instead become owners of the GICs.

“I am in my late 80s, with only GICs (love the interest rates!),” one reader wrote. “To avoid probate when I die, I have put all these GICs in joint with my two daughters. Will this work. do you think?”

Deposit broker Mary Rygiel of Conservative Investors’ Services said some of her clients are registering GICs jointly with children. As part of the process, she makes sure they understand the risks.

For example, Ms. Rygiel said in an e-mail that if a child declares bankruptcy, the trustee can go after non-registered GIC money. Also, registration for a GIC is usually in an “and/or” format, which means the adult child could get access to the funds at maturity. “Not all children disclose their financial situation to their parents,” she wrote.

One more risk is that a child listed as joint owner gets divorced. The GIC could end up being included among assets that are shared between the spouses.

An alternative to making your adult kids joint owners is to use the insurance company version of the GIC. Rino Racanelli, an insurance adviser, said it’s possible to add adult kids as beneficiaries on these GICs. On your death, the GIC would bypass probate and become the property of the beneficiary.

An advantage of using insurance company GICs is that the parent retains full control by eliminating joint owners, Mr. Racanelli said.

Wealth adviser Elke Rubach said it’s important for people adding adult kids as joint GIC owners to be clear on the purpose of the arrangement so that there are no disputes after death.

“Let’s talk about an example where I am 75 years old and I want to add my kids to a GIC,” Ms. Rubach said. “Am I documenting the intent of that joint ownership? Because then when I die, my other kids could fight over it. It could get miserable for everyone, and then the executor has to go through hell.”

-- Rob Carrick, Globe and Mail personal finance columnist

Stocks to ponder

Intel Corp. (INTC-Q) The chip-making giant slashed its quarterly dividend by 66 per cent last week, but the signs of a dramatic shift were already growing clear much earlier. Its revenue and profits plummeted in 2022, and management’s commitment to its payout had begun to soften. What’s not-so-clear: Whether the downtrodden stock has at last hit rock-bottom, as the company faces a softer economy and focuses on expanding its semiconductor capacity on U.S. soil – an approach that analysts warn will take a lot of time and money. David Berman explains.

Orange Telecom (ORAN-N) Philip MacKellar of the Contra the Heard Investment Letter selected this French telecommunications provider as his top dividend pick for 2023 in the MoneyShow’s annual stock-picking contest. So far, so good - its up 14 per cent this year. He explains why he’s so bullish on the stock.

The Rundown

How to beat the pros, Part 2: Simplify by focusing on stocks of high quality

In this second instalment of this series, portfolio managers Jason Del Vicario and Steven Chen explain how to go about finding quality stocks that will ultimately beat the market.

Troubled by an erratic market? Turn to the Stable Dividend portfolio

The stock market alternated between despair and relief over the past few months as higher interest rates started to work their way through the economy. The uncertainty prompted Norman Rothery to reach for the Stable Dividend Portfolio for succour. The portfolio focuses on large Canadian dividend stocks that have been steady performers. They’re the sort of blue-chip stocks that appeal to more cautious investors. But, despite its stodgy nature, the portfolio beat the market by a wide margin over the past 23 years, as Norman explains.

Also see: Dividend hikes keep coming for John Heinzl’s Yield Hog portfolio

Investment firms are wooing star advisers – in exchange for their client book

An industrywide bidding war has taken hold in the Canadian wealth management space, as investment dealers look to quickly add scale by luring away star financial advisers from their competitors. Tim Shufelt and Clare O’Hara tell us about the multimillion-dollar payments that are dangled as inducements, on the condition that the adviser brings the majority of their book of investors with them.

For signs of economic downturn, look to U.S. construction employment rates

If you’re an investor looking for clues about which way the economy will swerve in the months ahead, Ian McGugan suggests keeping tabs on an often overlooked number – how many people the U.S. construction sector is employing.

U.S. economic resilience could add luster to semiconductor shares

Signs of a resilient U.S. economy are boosting the appeal of semiconductor stocks, even as worries over the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening weigh on the sector along with the broader market.

Investors wary of Chinese assets as political risk ramps up

Many large money managers are steering clear of Chinese assets, missing out on the nation’s post-COVID stock market rally in the latest example of strategic concerns trumping juicy returns.

What’s up in the days ahead

Bond yields have been back to spiking of late, pushing the prices for bonds lower. But that trend can’t continue forever - so does that mean a buying opportunity in fixed income right now? Tom Czitron will share his insight.

