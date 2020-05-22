 Skip to main content
// //

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Pier 1 Imports (DOG)

Favourite memories of Pier 1 Imports: 1) the time you bought that big, round wicker chair in college; 2) the time you bought a set of wicker storage baskets for your first apartment; 3) don’t have any other memories of shopping there. The furniture retailer had been struggling for years amid growing competition from other chains and online merchants, prompting the company to file for bankruptcy protection in February. But after failing to find a buyer as the coronavirus hammered its business, Pier 1 this week said it will close all 540 stores in the United States and Canada and wind down its business. The good news is you might be able to score a deal on a wicker patio set.

PIRRQ - OTC

Story continues below advertisement

Lowe’s (STAR)

When you’re stuck at home for months, it’s hard to ignore the peeling paint on your walls and the constant drip, drip, drip from your faucet. With more people using their free time time to tackle projects around the house, home-improvement retailer Lowe’s saw an 11.2-per-cent surge in same-store sales during the first quarter – its biggest increase in at least 15 years – as earnings jumped 28 per cent to US$1.3-billion. “Honey, are you almost done painting the basement? The new roof shingles just arrived.”

LOW - NYSE

Expedia Group (STAR)

With summer approaching and lockdown restrictions easing, some people are starting to get the travel itch again. Even as it announced a first-quarter loss of US$1.3-billion – which follows last month’s decision to suspend its dividend – online travel booking company Expedia said cancellation rates have stabilized and demand has started to recover slightly in May, giving its depressed stock a lift. “I’m pleased to say, though I would not get overly excited about it, that we’ve seen nice growth coming into May,” chief executive Peter Kern said on the quarterly conference call. Expedia investors got excited anyway, sending the stock higher.

EXPE - Nasdaq

Facebook (STAR)

Things people have been doing more of since the pandemic started: 1) arguing with family members; 2) eating junk food; 3) wasting countless hours scrolling through posts on Facebook. Shares of the social-network giant were already surging as lockdowns drove increased traffic to the site, and they hit a record this week after the company introduced Shops, an e-commerce platform that will allow retailers to sell merchandise on Facebook and Instagram. Apparently, there aren’t enough ways to order crap on the internet already.

FB - Nasdaq

Aurora Cannabis (STAR)

Cannabis may make people feel high, but the roughly 80-per-cent plunge in Aurora Cannabis’s stock price over the past year has left a lot of investors feeling very low. This week brought some relief, however, as Aurora announced the acquisition of Reliva LLC in a $40-million all-share transaction that gives the Canadian company a foothold in the U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) market. CBD doesn’t give users a buzz, but advocates claim it helps to control pain, anxiety, insomnia and other disorders. Judging by the jump in Aurora’s share price, it also helps to alleviate the stress that comes with severe stock market losses.

Story continues below advertisement

ACB - TSX

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies