 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Pizza Pizza Royalty (DOG)

PZA - TSX

All those Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes couriers lugging bags full of burgers, sushi and fried chicken? They keep Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. investors up at night. With Pizza Pizza’s delivery business facing intense competition, its walk-in traffic hurt by the pandemic and many of its kiosks in stadiums and movie theatres closed, the chain posted a 13.3-per-cent drop in same-store sales for the first quarter. Gone are the days when a catchy jingle and a memorable phone number were all it took to dominate the pizza-delivery business. Now, investors are singing a new tune: “9-6-7, I’m sellin’, I’m sellin.”

Lemonade (DOG)

LMND - NYSE

Lemonade? Who would name their company after a stupid fruit? Apart from Apple, BlackBerry and Tangerine, I mean. Anyway, the online insurance provider left a sour taste in investors’ mouths this week when it reported a first-quarter loss of US$49-million. Even after a spike in claims tied to severe winter weather in Texas, Lemonade Inc. said its full-year EBITDA guidance “remains substantially in line with analyst consensus before the storm,” citing “extensive” reinsurance programs. But with the stock down more than 60 per cent from its January high, investors are still berry upset.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Tire (STAR)

CTC.A - TSX

Benefits of shopping on Canadian Tire’s website instead of at its stores: a) Nobody pushing a clipboard in your face to sign up for the Triangle Rewards program; b) No need to chase down a teenager in a red shirt to ask what aisle the furnace filters are in; c) No limit on the amount of stuff you can buy and have delivered to your door. Thanks to increased demand for patio furniture, bicycles and athletic clothing during the pandemic, the owner of Canadian Tire Corp., Mark’s and Sport Chek said online sales more than tripled in the first quarter as earnings crushed estimates. The Tire is burning rubber.

Virgin Galactic (DOG)

SPCE - NYSE

Maybe this whole idea of taking private citizens into space just wasn’t meant to be. Less than five months after Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s first test flight was cut short when the rocket motor failed to fire, the company discovered a “potential wear and tear issue” with the carrier airplane that launches the spacecraft, which could cause further delays. The stock – which has lost about three quarters of its value since February – also took a hit on news that the ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF sold nearly all of its remaining shares in the company. Good thing founder Richard Branson dumped US$150-million of stock back in April.

Canada Goose (DOG)

GOOS - TSX

Canada Goose customers don’t mind spending more than $1,000 on a parka. But Canada Goose Holdings Inc. investors are suddenly very price-conscious about the stock. Even as revenue for the fourth quarter ended March 28 blew past expectations, boosted by expansion in China and global e-commerce growth of 123 per cent, the shares sank after the company’s margin forecast came in below analysts’ estimates. With Canada Goose chief executive Dani Reiss saying the company is “not planning on tourism returning” in fiscal 2022, investors are worried that there won’t be enough wealthy travellers opening their wallets for overpriced coats.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies