 Skip to main content

Investment Ideas The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

Bombardier Inc. (DOG)

BBD.B - TSX

Things that give Canadians déja vu: 1) The Leafs lose to the Bruins in the first round of the playoffs; 2) Tim Hortons introduces yet another breakfast wrap and/or grilled panini sandwich; 3) Bombardier releases more depressing financial news. Shares of the plane and train maker tumbled after the company slashed its 2019 revenue forecast by US$1-billion and cut its profit outlook, citing production delays and higher costs in its struggling rail unit. Investors have seen this movie before.

Story continues below advertisement

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (DOG)

WWE - NYSE

If you thought the backbreaker, the brainbuster and the piledriver looked painful, they’re nothing compared with World Wrestling Entertainment’s newest move: the portfolio annihilator. Shares of the company behind Wrestlemania and Smackdown plunged after it reported lower first-quarter revenue and swung to an operating loss of US$6.8-million from a profit of US$21.8-million a year earlier. With TV ratings and attendance both falling in the quarter, investors are yelling uncle.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (DOG)

HOG - NYSE

A year ago, Donald Trump called for a boycott of Harley-Davidson after the company, caught in a tariff war that the U.S. President started, said it would move some production overseas. Now, he’s coming to Harley’s defence, and – surprise – it isn’t helping. Even as Mr. Trump vowed that the United States will retaliate against EU tariffs that are hammering Harley, the shares skidded after the motorcycle maker announced lower first-quarter revenues and earnings. Maybe he should stick to golf?

Intel Corp. (DOG)

INTC - Nasdaq

Just to clarify: When computer companies talk about “moving to the cloud," they aren’t actually building vast data centres up in the sky inside masses of condensed water vapour. Still, even the computer business here on Earth is subject to gravity. Shares of Intel plummeted after the company slashed its second-quarter and full-year revenue forecasts, hurt by weaker sales of high-end chips to cloud-computing providers following explosive growth last year. When Intel investors look up at the clouds, they see a person crying.

Twitter Inc. (STAR)

TWTR - NYSE

How tweet it is. Shares of Twitter rallied after the social network posted better-than-expected revenue growth in the first quarter, driven by an 11-per-cent jump in daily active users and a strong performance from video advertising. With Twitter also announcing steps to curb abusive posts, including a system that uses machine learning to remove offending tweets automatically, the only people complaining are Twitter trolls.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter