BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Doug Morrow has released a new ‘climate opportunities screen’ for stocks that contribute to addressing climate change. The intended benefit for investors lies in Mr. Morrow’s contention that climate change will soon become a central determinant of stock valuations – climate friendly companies will be valued at a premium over those more harmful to the environment.

The analyst is convinced that the negative effects of climate change are already apparent. He estimates that the global incidence of extreme weather events has increased by a factor of six since 1970. He also cited a Swiss Re study concluding that insurance-related losses from climate change have jumped four times since 1990.

The stock screen begins with the 432 stocks ranked outperform at BMO and then assesses management for factors like policies for net-zero emissions, full disclosure of existing carbon emissions, and board oversite of climate-related targets.

The 99 companies that made it through this stage were then analyzed for the successful reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the past three years, and had a strong policy for further reductions by 2030 or earlier. Stocks that made it through have carbon emissions in the lowest quartile relative to their peer group.

The list was cut to 47 stocks ahead of stage three, which incorporates Bloomberg’s rating scale of physical climate risk. Bloomberg’s scoring methodology includes not only emissions but also effects of operations on soil, energy use, supplier compliance with emissions guidelines and waste and water management.

The fourth broad stage assessed the remaining 35 companies for potential earnings upside from global decarbonization efforts. Stocks making it through included producers of critical material for renewable power, smart grid expertise, energy transition finance, and developers of sustainable packaging.

There are 26 survivors of Mr. Morrow’s screen. These are, in alphabetical order, Adobe Systems, AstraZeneca, Avery Dennison, Ваker Hughes Co., ВНР, Brookfield Renewable Раrtners, ВXР, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Equinix, Federal Realty Investment (FRI), Freeport-McMoRan, Magna International, Microsoft, Moody’s Corp., National Bank of Canada, Pfizer, Prologis, Regency Centers, salesforce.com, ServiceNow, SLB, Stantec, TransAlta, Vale S.A., Wheaton Precious Metals and WSP Global.

If you’re curious why CIBC, one of Canada’s Big Five banks made the list, it’s primarily because they have targets for lowering emissions, including third party verification. Also have climate expertise on its board of directors.

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

This is the Globe Investor newsletter, published three times each week. If someone has forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you or you’re reading this on the web, you can sign up for the newsletter and others on our newsletter signup page.

The Rundown

Bitcoin does have real worth - assuming this condition is met

Benj Gallander of The Contra Guys is avoiding crypto. For those who know how he invests, that is not surprising. But in Benj’s household, his eldest lad Caellum is reaping the rewards of his investments in crypto and wondering why his old dad is not joining him. And Benj does have to admit, in at least one sense, cryptocurrency does have tangible value.

My Growth Portfolio continues to surge, averaging a 24-per-cent annual gain over the last 11 years

The secret to rapid growth is identifying quality stocks that have momentum working for them and riding the wave until it hits the beach. Gordon Pape managed to do that with his Internet Wealth Builder Growth Portfolio, and he’s been reaping the rewards. The portfolio was up over 30 per cent in the latest six months, a record.

Fishing for low-volatility dividend stocks

Norman Rothery checks in with the Perch portfolio, which is up almost 9 per cent over the past 12 months. He also introduces the Pickled Perch portfolio, which is closely related to the original. Both portfolios seek out relatively stable Canadian dividend stocks trading at reasonable price-to-earnings ratios, while avoiding the very largest companies. (For a full update on Norm’s portfolios for dividend and value investors, click here.)

Almost everyone has thrown in the towel on the U.S. recession call - but not David Rosenberg

It seems like nearly everyone on Wall Street is buying into the soft landing scenario, but for economist David Rosenberg, the disinflation trend is fully intact. He thinks the stock market rally is “purely and solely” a momentum driven market — and as such, equities are not really providing any information on where the economy is heading.

Nvidia’s dizzying rally spurs rush into AI-themed ETFs

The fervour around artificial intelligence has sparked a gold rush into AI-themed ETFs, as investors seek fresh ways to play the burgeoning technology following breathtaking rallies in market darlings such as Nvidia. The funds run the gamut from those offering a bouquet of the biggest AI winners to more esoteric themes such as robotics and sound generation.

AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin

The artificial intelligence boom has hit the crypto market with a bang. Coins linked to AI-focused crypto projects have jumped alongside tech stocks like Nvidia, driven by insatiable investor appetite for applications like machine-learning. The rise of many AI crypto tokens has outpaced even that of bitcoin over the past year as the world’s biggest cryptocurrency has surged to record levels.

Others (for subscribers)

Analysts’ forecast returns, recommendations and yields for all stocks in the TSX

How economists and market bets for rate cuts are reacting to surprisingly subdued Canadian inflation data

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

On commodities: The outlook for corn prices

What’s up in the days ahead

Tim Cestnick will explain what you need to know about filing your taxes when it comes to cryptocurrency investing.

Click here to see the Globe Investor earnings and economic news calendar.

More Globe Investor coverage

For more Globe Investor stories, follow us on Twitter @globeinvestor

Compiled by Globe Investor Staff