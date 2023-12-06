What are we looking for?

Global equity funds that use sustainable investing approaches.

The screen

Morningstar’s most recent report around sustainable investing shows that global appetites to invest sustainably have softened in the wake of a higher interest rate environment. This pattern holds true in Canada, where fewer sustainable investment funds have been launched in the past couple of years. Yet this scenario contrasts with the sentiments of Canadian investors. According an Ipsos survey of 1,005 Canadians conducted by the Responsible Investment Association of Canada, almost two-thirds (64 per cent) of Canadians are interested in investing sustainably. However, that same survey points to investor concerns around greenwashing, and the general confusion around how to invest sustainably. This is hardly a surprise, given that the approaches to sustainable investing can vary widely from one fund to the next, making comparability a difficult task.

All this said, successful sustainable funds do exist for Canadian investors. Today, I use Morningstar Direct to screen for some examples within the global equity category (the largest category, containing roughly 1,900 share classes of funds and ETFs). To start out, I searched for funds that the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (a cross-industry body that oversees fund categorization in Canada) has flagged as using one or more of six sustainable approaches. Investors are encouraged to read more about the those approaches here, as each caters to different investor preferences. I note importantly that this industry body makes no claims about the funds’ ability to meet sustainable objectives, only that they have disclosed sustainable objectives in their regulatory documents – a very important starting point to understand what claims are being made by the fund.

I then screened for funds that have performed at least on par with their category peers in the past on a risk-adjusted basis, as denoted by a Morningstar rating of three stars or greater. Additionally, I placed a screen on funds that Morningstar believes will outperform category peers on an after-fee basis, denoted by a Morningstar medalist rating of gold, silver or bronze (derived by our qualitative analysis of the people running the fund, the investment process, and the stewardship qualities of the parent firm).

Only ETFs and F-class mutual funds were considered in the search (noting that some F-class, or fee-based mutual funds, may be available through discount brokerages, or via a fee-based adviser who will charge an advice fee separate from the listed management expense ratio, or MER).

What we found

Sustainable investing funds to follow Name Active/Passive Ticker MER (%) Morningstar Rating for Funds Morningstar Medalist Rating Total Ret YTD (%) Total Ret 1 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%) ESG Exclusions ESG Integration and Evaluation ESG Best in Class ESG Thematic Investing ESG Related Engagement and Stewardship Activities ESG Impact Investing Inception Date Global Iman Class F Active 1.65 5 Stars Gold 24.85 18.70 8.05 13.67 Yes 2010-10-27 BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders ETF Passive ESGG-T 0.28 4 Stars Silver 20.04 15.51 9.15 Yes Yes 2020-01-15 CI MSCI Wld ESG Ipt Idx ETF Comm Passive CESG-NE 0.39 4 Stars Silver 22.19 18.17 8.12 Yes Yes Yes Yes 2019-09-12 AGF Systematic Global ESG Factors ETF Active QEF-NE 0.45 4 Stars Bronze 18.19 13.98 5.99 9.11 Yes Yes 2018-02-12 MD Fossil Fuel Free Equity F Active 0.54 4 Stars Bronze 20.81 16.90 5.11 9.04 Yes Yes 2017-10-02 Horizons Global Sustainability Ldrs ETF Active ETHI-T 0.55 4 Stars Silver 16.82 12.59 4.28 13.38 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 2018-10-31 Fidelity Sustainable World ETF Active FCSW-NE 0.62 4 Stars Silver 17.34 12.91 7.85 Yes 2019-05-31 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio Active GEQT-T 0.25 3 Stars Silver 18.02 13.99 7.54 Yes Yes Yes 2020-09-02 Desjardins RI Gbl MF Fssl Ful Res Fr ETF Passive DRFG-T 0.71 3 Stars Gold 9.52 7.11 4.81 Yes Yes Yes 2019-03-07 Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dvd ETF Active BREA-T 0.96 3 Stars Silver 4.37 0.57 6.20 Yes 2020-04-30 RBC Vision Fossil Fuel Free Glb Eq F Active 1.00 3 Stars Gold 7.53 3.31 1.98 9.31 Yes Yes 2017-08-28 Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of December 5, 2023

The funds that qualified in the screen are listed in the accompanying table, alongside their MERs, historical performance, and ratings. The far right of the table indicates which of the six sustainable investment approaches that the CIFSC has noted appear in prospectus language, noting that a fund can use more than one sustainable investing approach.

This article does not constitute financial advice, it is always recommended to conduct one’s own independent research before buying or selling any of the funds or ETFs mentioned in this article.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

