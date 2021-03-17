How these TSX financial stocks stack up for solid dividends, attractive valuations and profitability

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

How these TSX financial stocks stack up for solid dividends, attractive valuations and profitability

Sean Pugliese, CFA
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Canada’s big banks recently reported and their quarterly financial results generally beat Street expectations. There are also growing whispers from market pundits about interest rate hikes by the central banks, often a tailwind for financial firms. As a result, my associate Allan Meyer and I thought we would take a closer look at Canadian financials using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value. It’s a sector that usually meshes well with our approach.

The screen

We started our search by filtering for Canadian-listed names in the financial sector with a minimum market capitalization of $5-billion. Market cap is a safety factor; generally larger companies are more liquid and stable. We sorted on this metric, from largest to smallest. Dividend yield is the annualized payout divided by the recent share price. Dividends generally reflect safety and stability. Then we looked at debt-to-equity as our final safety metric. It is the total debt outstanding divided by shareholders’ equity. A smaller number is preferred and indicative of lower leverage or debt.

Price-to-earnings is the recent share price divided by the projected earnings per share. It is a valuation metric; the lower the number, the better the value. Earnings momentum is the change in annualized earnings over the past quarter. A positive number implies earnings are growing. Over the longer term this should lead to share-price appreciation and dividend hikes. The opposite is true for a negative number. Return on equity reflects profitability. It is net income divided by shareholders’ equity, and a higher number is better.

Story continues below advertisement

We’ve also included the average and median numbers to allow for better comparability, and the 52-week total return as a performance measure.

What we found

Sun Life Financial Inc. and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce score well across the board for safety and value. IGM Financial Inc. is the highest yielding name on our list, while Manulife Financial Corp. is the least expensive and Intact Financial Corp. is the most profitable. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had a large decline in recent earnings, which may be just a short-term phenomenon, but would be cautionary if it becomes a long-term trend.

In general, the names on the list boast solid dividends, attractive valuations and profitability metrics, which bode well for safety and value. The banks tend to carry higher debt loads, but this is normal as the nature of their business allows them to facilitate this. Most names have posted stellar returns over the past year but we should remind investors we were at a pandemic market low about a year ago.

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF (XFN) is an alternative for investors who like the sector but prefer to diversify away individual security risk.

Investors should contact an investment professional or conduct further research before buying any of the securities listed here.

Select TSX-listed financial stocks 

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Bil.)Div. Yld. (%)Debt/Eqty. (%)P/EEarns. Mom. (%)ROE (%)52W Ttl. Rtn. (%)Recent Price ($)
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T165.13.7367.811.63.114.744.7115.92
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T149.23.9252.812.13.211.556.582.06
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T95.44.6277.710.90.910.359.078.76
Brookfield Asset Mgt.BAM-A-T81.91.2414.120.7-210.5-0.829.154.24
Bank of MontrealBMO-T71.03.9275.210.48.410.786.7109.72
CIBCCM-T55.24.7235.710.03.512.070.1123.91
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-T52.24.227.18.40.411.092.826.88
Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T37.63.442.610.52.413.853.464.18
Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-T30.45.339.810.40.011.458.332.75
National Bank of CanadaNA-T29.53.2317.611.37.416.6100.387.50
Intact Financial Corp.IFC-T21.82.236.415.512.518.229.3152.28
Power Corp. of CanadaPOW-T20.25.5128.89.5-4.410.065.332.38
Fairfax Fin'l HoldingsFFH-T14.42.474.19.373.5-0.812.3524.65
IGM Financial Inc.IGM-T9.25.8169.510.10.616.243.638.57
iA Financial Corp. Inc.IAG-T7.32.825.69.0-0.311.972.468.41
TMX Group LtdX-T7.32.227.919.82.19.333.4129.11
Element Fleet Mgt. EFN-T6.31.8265.115.5-1.111.860.514.42
Average50.23.6175.212.1-5.811.056.9
Median30.43.7169.510.52.111.558.3

Source: Refinitiv Eikon & Wickham Investment Counsel Inc. 

Sean Pugliese, CFA, is an investment portfolio manager at Wickham Investment Counsel, helping individuals, families and other investors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies