In this hot housing market, are mortgage finance companies an investing opportunity?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Number Cruncher

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Number Cruncher

In this hot housing market, are mortgage finance companies an investing opportunity?

Brian Donovan
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

What are we looking for?

Average house prices nationally climbed 23.1 per cent in April on a year-over-year basis, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. At the same time five-year mortgage rates have dropped from 2.5 per cent prepandemic to a bit more than 1.5 per cent.

On the commercial real estate side, global deal volume dropped 36 per cent on a year-over-year basis, owing to pandemic-related economic stagnation and an uncertain pricing environment, according to Deloitte.

With that backdrop, are there firms that finance this industry – through home mortgages or for commercial real estate – presenting investment opportunities?

Story continues below advertisement

The screen

We used StockCalc’s screener to select the 10 largest mortgage finance companies trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange or TSX Venture Exchange. We then used StockCalc’s valuation tools to calculate fundamental (or intrinsic) valuation for each stock to see whether it is undervalued or overvalued compared with its price.

Overview of the techniques used:

  • Discounted cash flow (DCF value) is a valuation technique in which cash-flow projections are discounted back to the present to calculate value per share;
  • A price comparables (price comps) technique values the company on the basis of ratios from selected comparable companies;
  • An adjusted book value (ABV) is calculated by multiplying book value per share by its historical price-to-book ratio.

If we have analyst coverage, we look at the consensus target price.

More about StockCalc

StockCalc is a fundamental valuation platform with tools to calculate and report on value per share for thousands of public companies listed on major North American stock exchanges. StockCalc also contains numerous tools to understand what the stocks you are investing in are worth. Globe Unlimited subscribers can subscribe to StockCalc using the promo code “Globe30,” which offers a 30-day free trial and special pricing for the second month).

What we found

Mortgage finance companies presenting an investment oppurtunity

CompanyTickerMkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)Recent Close ($)StockCalc Val. ($)Diff. (%)DCF Value ($)Price Comps ($)ABV ($)Analyst Tgt. ($)Div. Yld. (%)1Y Rtn. (%)
First National FinancialFN-T3117.551.9947.83-8.049.7939.7943.1953.604.081.7
Equitable GroupEQB-T2374.4140.00140.350.2272.62119.67114.46164.501.1106.4
Home Capital GroupHCG-T1769.734.8036.304.328.3851.7831.1542.38n/a77.1
Timbercreek FinancialTF-T768.79.499.05-4.75.605.518.520.007.321.3
Atrium MortgageAI-T600.214.1414.301.214.708.0713.0615.006.429.4
Firm Capital MortgageFC-T458.014.8415.192.416.518.2614.8615.506.334.9
MCAN MortgageMKP-T458.517.5318.405.020.2522.6217.180.007.756.0
Dominion Lending CentresDLCG-X184.93.954.339.68.407.440.895.75n/a295.0
Terra Firma Capital Corp.TII-X30.95.468.7360.026.5410.207.069.653.741.5
Builders Capital MortgageBCF-X27.79.519.540.39.9714.549.260.008.433.0

Source: StockCalc

You can see in the accompanying table the percentage difference between each stock’s recent closing price and its intrinsic value. The “StockCalc Valuation” column is a weighted calculation derived from our models and analyst target data. Of note for income investors: Half of the companies shown have a dividend yield in excess of a 6 per cent.

This industry includes companies that originate, purchase, sell, and service mortgage and equity loans. A mortgage company may be a chartered bank, a credit union, a trust company or other financial institution providing mortgage loans. The models primarily use the adjusted book value calculation, if possible, in determining the overall weighted average valuation. In addition, non-valuation measures of performance tracked by analysts, including mortgages under administration (MUA) and originations, are mentioned below.

Let’s look at a couple of these companies:

Story continues below advertisement

First National Financial Corp. has MUA of $120-billion and saw an increase in new mortgage originations of 16 per cent ($6.2-billion) in the first quarter owing to growth in new single family mortgages. First National is one of only two companies on the list showing as overvalued, primarily owing to our ABV calculation. This is partially driven by the company having the highest price-to-book ratio (current price divided by book value per share, also used in ABV) of the group. Its price-to-book is currently more than six, whereas the rest are less than two. Our valuation models for First National range from the high $30s to low $50s.

The company showing the greatest upside on our list is Terra Firma Capital Corp. Terra Firma provides financing to real estate developers and owners of income properties at various stages of development. All of our models show upside for Terra Firma. For example, its book value per share (an important measure for asset firms and the basis for our ABV calculation) is $9.42, which is 72 per cent over its current price. Its price-to-book ratio is 0.58, the lowest for the group shown.

Investing involves risk. StockCalc accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from the use of this analysis.

Brian Donovan, CBV, is the president of StockCalc, a Canadian fintech based in Miramichi, N.B.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies