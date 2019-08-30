ARC Resources insiders bet infrastructure investments will pay off

With North American natural gas prices trading at the lower end of their 10-year range, it is not surprising to see ARC Resources Ltd. making new 52-week lows. Despite the gloom hanging over the industry, ARC is making big infrastructure investments to drive growth with its Montney assets. Insiders are betting those investments will pay off. Over the past six months, insiders have been public market net buyers of $936,633 worth of stock. A recent buyer was director Fred Dyment, who acquired 20,000 shares on Aug. 23.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.