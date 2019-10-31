Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were positive early Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for a third time this year and signalled a likely pause in hikes. Investors also welcomed Apple Inc.'s positive forecast for the holiday period, pushing the tech giant’s stock up in premarket trading. On Bay Street, futures were down slightly with a wave of earnings set for release and crude prices gains.
The Fed again lowered borrowing costs on Wednesday afternoon but also said that it would take a “material reassessment” of the central bank’s outlook to cut again. The latest Fed move came after a report showing the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 1.9 per cent in the third quarter, better than markets had been expecting.
“[Fed chair Jerome] Powell and his colleagues have clearly satisfied investors craving for cuts and eased recession fears going into 2020," OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “The mid-cycle adjustment would appear to be over and investors are at ease with that, with no more cuts expected until this time next year.”
“Of course, a lot can change in that time and the US and global economy’s problems are not behind them, but this has certainly alleviated some of those pressures. If the U.S. and China can finalize phase one of the trade agreement at the same time, we may be on a more positive trajectory.”
Apple’s latest results also added to the positive tone on Wall Street. Apple shares were up more than 2 per cent in premarket trading after the iPhone maker’s forecast for the holiday quarter exceeded market forecasts. Apple said it expects US$85.5-billion to US$89.5 -billion in sales for its fiscal first quarter that ends in December, with a midpoint of US$87.5-billion that is above analyst expectations of US$86.9-billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Apple CEO Tim Cook also told Reuters in an interview that sales for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max were off to a “very, very good start.”
On Bay Street, investors get earnings for a number of major corporate names, including Bombardier Inc., BCE Inc. and SNC Lavalin.
After Wednesday’s close, Suncor Energy Inc. reported third-quarter profit short of analysts’ forecasts as a weak business environment and higher costs hit margins. Net profit fell to $1.04-billion or 67 cents per share in the quarter, from $1.82-billion or $1.12 per share last year. Excluding one-off items, the company earned 72 cents per share, a touch below analysts’ average estimates of 73 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Suncor also trimmed its full-year total production outlook range to 780,000 to 790,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 780,000 – 820,000 boepd.
Overseas, major European markets edged higher in the wake of the Fed decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.09 per cent in morning trading. Shares of Fiat Chrysler were up 8 per cent in early trading while PSA Peugeot Citroen fell nearly 9 per cent after the two announced an agreement to merge, creating one of the world’s biggest auto makers.
Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.07 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was little changed.
In Asia, markets finished mixed after the latest reading on factory activity in China shrank more than expected in October. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.35 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.90 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.37 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced in early going as economic optimism in the wake of the Fed’s latest decision helped offset the impact of a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. inventories.
Brent crude was trading in a day range of US$60.55 to US$61.13. West Texas Intermediate had a range of US$54.87 to US$55.59.
“Oil prices have been highly correlated with economic optimism which has, in turn, been tied to the Fed and U.S.-China trade talks,” Mr. Erlam said. “As these have moved in a more favourable direction, oil has pulled off its lows, albeit in a very cautious way.”
“Brent finds itself in the US$60-US$62 range, where it has repeatedly experienced support and resistance in the past. Having rebounded off the peak earlier this week, it is now finding support around US$60 and with optimism improving, it will be interesting to see if support builds.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the Fed cut rates for a third time but also indicated that the easing cycle was unlikely to continue unless the U.S. economy took a turn for the worse.
Analysts also said weak factory numbers out China early Thursday bolstered prices by increasing the odds that Beijing would take steps to boost that country’s economy. Factory activity in China shrank for a sixth straight month in October, official data showed. China’s services sector activity, meanwhile, was its slowest since February 2016.
“The move up in oil is driven by the expectation that more China stimulus is now on the way after the six-month low in the China manufacturing PMI,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, told Reuters.
“The knee-jerk response .... was to sell commodities and energy, but central banks globally have itchy trigger fingers at the moment with regards to easing, and I believe China will be no different,” he said.
In other commodities, gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar slid in the wake of the latest U.S. rate cut.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,500.30 per ounce. Prices are up nearly 2 per cent in October. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,502.50 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar continued to trade near its lowest levels in roughly two weeks after the Bank of Canada kept interest rates steady but raised the spectre of a future cut when it flagged concerns about the impact of global trade uncertainty on the economy.
The loonie was trading below the 76-US-cent market in early going and had a day range of 75.89 US cents to 76.05 US cents.
The loonie took a hit Wednesday in the wake of the central bank’s policy announcement and monetary policy report.
On Thursday, markets get another reading on the Canadian economy when Statistics Canada releases its report on GDP growth in August. Expectations are for a modest showing.
“RBC economists expect only a modest 0.1 per cent m/m gain in monthly GDP in August (consensus 0.2 per cent) after a flat reading in July," Adam Cole, RBC’s chief currency strategist, said in a note. “The latter was weighed on by unexpected oil shutdowns in Newfoundland, which extended into the first half of August.”
Mr. Cole also noted that the U.S. dollar settled slightly lower after an initial spike following the Fed announcement.
“Chair [Jerome] Powell was very explicit in guidance that rates are now on hold and the hurdle is quite high for news to restart the easing cycle,” Mr. Cole said. “Rates markets barely moved, however, and the USD reaction probably reflects skewed positioning heading into the meeting rather than genuine disappointment.”
At last check, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was down 0.4 per cent at 97.29, its lowest in a week.
In other currencies, the euro was up 0.1 per cent at US$1.1161, after earlier reaching a 10-day high of US$1.11705.
Other company news:
Reuters reports that Bombardier Inc. is in advanced talks to sell three facilities, including its Belfast wing-making plant, to Spirit AeroSystems for more than $1 billion in cash and assumed liabilities. The report cites two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The two companies are nearing a deal, which could be announced as early as Thursday, the sources added, but they cautioned that talks could still fall apart. Both companies are scheduled to report third quarter earnings on Thursday.
Starbucks Corp beat quarterly same-restaurant sales estimates on Wednesday, as the coffee chain’s loyalty program and new delivery options boosted demand and helped it fend off competition. Sales at restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5 per cent in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 29. Analysts had forecast same-store sales growth of 3.95 per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Total net revenue rose 7 per cent to US$6.75-billion, beating the average analyst estimate of US$6.68-billion.
Economic news
8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP at basic prices for August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial produce price index and raw materials price index.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. weekly jobless claims for week of Oct. 26.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employee cost index for Q3.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for September.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for September.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for October.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press