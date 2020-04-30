Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday supported by gains in tech shares on the back of encouraging results from big names including Microsoft Corp. and Facebook. Overseas, major European markets wavered ahead of the latest policy decision by the European Central Bank.
On Bay Street, TSX futures were higher in early going as crude prices gained on a smaller-than-expected increase in weekly U.S. inventories.
Heading into the trading day, earnings continue to dominate sentiment, with Apple Inc. set to report after the close of trading.
Shares of Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp. were up nearly 10 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, in premarket trading. After Wednesday’s close, Facebook said it sees signs of stability after a drop in ad sales as the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Microsoft reported sales and profit ahead of Wall Street forecasts, helped by demand for its Teams chat and meeting app as more people worked from home.
Also lending support was a gain in Tesla shares, which were up more than 8 per cent in the premarket, after the electric car company posted a profit of US$1.24 per share in the latest quarter. Analysts had expected a loss of 36 US cents per share.
“Even skeptical investors are slowly starting to wonder whether there is more behind the recent recovery than initially expected,” Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at AxiCorp, said. “Despite numerous uncertainties, especially about the future of the global economy, the rally can hardly be described as a bull trap anymore.”
“The fear of missing out (FOMO) is kicking in, and some think that they have to jump on the already moving train before it leaves the station.”
On Thursday, markets get results from McDonald’s, Kraft Heinz and Kellogg in the United States. In this country, investors get results from Precision Drilling, Cameco and Agnico Eagle.
Overseas, major markets in Europe gave up early gains as investors await the latest policy decision from the ECB. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.24 per cent. Ahead of the ECB announcement, new figures showed euro zone GDP contracted a record 3.8 per cent in the first quarter.
Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.20 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.16 per cent. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.19 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.14 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.33 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong were closed.
Commodities
Crude prices advanced after new figures showed a small-than-forecast build in U.S. stockpiles while early signs were emerging suggesting improving demand as economies reopen.
The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$15.45 to US$17.75, with that benchmark up about 14 per cent in the predawn period. The range on Brent is US$22.87 to US$25.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said weekly crude inventories rose by 9 million barrels to 527.6 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting an increase of more than 10 million barrels.
Sentiment also got a lift early Thursday after Reuters reported that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) said on its daily sales of refined oil products have risen to more than 90 per cent of levels seen before the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is a second straight week of inventory and product demand figures suggesting a bottoming of the U.S. market,” Stephen Innes, chief market strategist with AxiCorp, said.
“Demand has most likely troughed with several large economies now considering ‘exit strategies’ or ‘new normal’ and lifting draconian lockdown restrictions,” he said in an early note. “All the while, OPEC+ quotas are due to kick in on Friday, suggesting short term supply conditions have likely peaked.”
In other commodities, gold recovered from early losses with the Federal Reserve signalling its intention to keep its key policy rate near zero for the forseeable future.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,715.84. U.S. gold futures rose 1 per cent to US$1,730.30 per ounce.
“The massive support we’re getting from the Fed is underpinning the general trend of support for gold... Gold is going to look very attractive as it doesn’t cost anything to hold it right now,” Mr. Innes said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was holding around the 72-US-cent mark as crude prices posted early gains.
The day range on the loonie so far is 71.96 US cents to 72.15 US cents.
On the economics calendar, markets get a February reading on GDP growth in Canada, although that number has already been overtaken by an early estimate on March and first-quarter growth, which showed sharp contraction as the Canadian economy contended with the impact of the novel coronavirus.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar struggled against a basket of currencies after the Fed’s latest comments and positive trial results from Gilead’s possible COVID-19 treatment helped boost risk sentiment.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar hit a two-week low before recovering somewhat to advance 0.1 per cent.
The greenback also came close to six-week lows versus the yen in early London trading, before starting to recover, and was last at 106.63, according to Reuters.
More company news
McDonald’s Corp reported a 16.7-per-cent slide in quarterly profit on Thursday as most of its restaurants across the globe limited their services to deliveries and take-aways to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The world’s largest fast-food company said about 75 per cent of its about 39,000 restaurants around the world were operational, including almost all of its nearly 14,000 restaurants in the United States.
Twitter Inc said that its ads sales had slightly rebounded in Asia after a plunge due to the coronavirus outbreak and that it had accelerated work on tools to attract key advertisers, becoming the latest tech company to report a lighter blow from the pandemic than forecast. The San Francisco-based social media company announced greater first-quarter revenue and a smaller loss than financial analysts had expected. Daily users who can view ads grew 24% to 166 million, about 2 million above estimates, as people looked to Twitter for information related to the virus.
Dow Inc posted a drop in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday as a fall in crude prices hurt selling prices for its chemicals, while demand for some of it products were hammered by a fall in industrial activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Net operating income, which excludes certain items, fell to $439-million, or 59 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $729-million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Zoom video conferencing app does not have 300 million daily active users, the company admitted on Thursday to the Verge, saying it “unintentionally” referred to daily meeting participants as users in a blog post. The Zoom blog from April 22, in which the video conferencing app announced a 50% jump in users over three weeks, has now been edited to say that the company had surpassed “300 million daily Zoom meeting participants” instead of “more than 300 million daily users”. “When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to ’participants’,” the company told the Verge, adding, “this was a genuine oversight on our part.”
Cigna Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and stuck to its profit target for the year as it benefited from strong sales at its Express Scripts pharmacy benefits business (PBM). Cigna said it continues to expect 2020 adjusted income from operations to be between US$18 and US$18.60 per share. Analysts were expecting US$18.32 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian Real GDP for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product and raw materials price indexes for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 25.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income and consumption for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for March.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press