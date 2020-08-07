Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures fell early Friday on mounting tensions between the U.S. and China after U.S. President Donald Trump issued executive orders targeting popular Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat. Overseas, major European markets were down and world stocks flagged after four days of gains. In this country, TSX futures were also weaker ahead of the latest reading on Canadian employment.
In the predawn period, Dow futures were down by triple digits while S&P and Nasdaq futures also slumped. All three finished Thursday’s session higher. The TSX closed out the previous session up 0.47 per cent.
“At the end of the trading week, investors are faced with plenty of negative news that could cause the rally to stall,” Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp, said.
“In Washington DC, the Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a corona aid package. A deal seems unlikely by the end of this week and is likely to drag on, which will dampen market sentiment. Additionally, investors are edgy about the increasing tensions between the US and China.”
On Thursday, Mr. Trump unveiled sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with China’s ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, operator of messenger app WeChat, in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing. Tencent shares sank in Asian trading on the news. The executive orders are set to go into effect in 45 days.
“There are concerns that this is just a taste of what may follow in the months ahead,” Mr. Cutkovic said. “Trump is likely to increase the pressure on Beijing ahead of the U.S. Presidential election.”
Meanwhile, jobs reports are due on both sides of the border early Friday.
In Canada, economists are expecting the report to show that the economy added about 400,000 new jobs in July with the unemployment rate seen dropping to 11 per cent from June’s 12.3 per cent.
In the U.S., investors are braced for a slowdown in that country’s rebounding employment market as the number of virus infections continues to cause concern. Economists are expecting the July report to show job growth of about 1.48 million positions. That would mark a sharp decline from the 4.8 million increase seen in June. The jobless rate is seen falling to 10.6 per cent from July’s 11.1 per cent.
On the corporate side, Canadian investors continue to get earnings with auto-parts giant Magna International reporting results before the start of trading.
After Thursday’s close, insurer Sun Life Financial Inc topped analyst estimates for second-quarter core earnings, helped by lower claims on some health plans and the positive impact of investing activity. Underlying net income, excluding adjustments and market impacts, was $1.26 a share in the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.24 a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.13 a share.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.22 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 0.06 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.56 per cent.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.6 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.96 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.62 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were down slightly as concerns over rising tensions between the United States and China offset the impact of a pledge from Iraq to further cut output this month.
The day range on Brent is US$44.62 to US$45.30. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$41.43 to US$42.22. Both benchmarks look set for weekly gains of about 4 per cent.
Iraq said on Thursday it would make an additional cut in its oil production of about 400,000 barrels per day in August to compensate for its overproduction over the past period under the OPEC+ supply cut agreement.
Prices, however, were tempered by heightened tensions between the United States and China after Mr. Trump’s executive order aimed at Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat.
“By the shift in lower oil prices today, it confirms that when it comes to geopolitical risk, Asia oil traders (and most for that fact) have an unfortunate predisposition to heightened US-China tensions,” AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
In other commodities, gold prices continued to hover near record highs.
Spot gold hit a record high of US$2,072.50 in early trading before slipping 0.1 per cent to US$2,061.41. So far gold has risen more than 4 per cent this week and looks set for its ninth straight weekly gain.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$2,070.80.
“It’s difficult to hold anything but a constructive view (on gold),” ING analyst Warren Patterson said. “Whilst the pace of the rally may slow, there certainly does seem to further upside in the near term, and for the remainder of the year.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was lower ahead of the latest reading on hiring in this country, with news that the U.S. will slap a 10-per-cent tariff on most aluminum imports from Canada weighing on the currency.
The day range on the loonie is 74.78 US cents to 75.27 US cents.
Ahead of the opening bell, Statistics Canada releases its report on employment in July. Economists are looking for the addition of another 400,000 jobs last month as economies across the country continued to open after the pandemic lockdowns.
“Activity in general appears to have risen further in the month and we expect this to be reflected in the job numbers,” RBC chief currency analyst Adam Cole said.
“We see roughly proportional increases in services (+300K) and goods (+100K), with the hardest hit categories in the former (e.g., food/accommodation) to remain well below February levels."
News of a brewing U.S.-Canada tariff war is also tempering the loonie’s progress after the U.S. said on Thursday that it would reimpose tariffs on most aluminum imports. Canada said it would match the move with its own tariffs.
“In response to the American tariffs announced today, Canada will impose countermeasures that will include dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter on Thursday evening.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar rebounded while other major currencies weakened in the wake of the latest U.S.-China headlines.
The euro retreated from its highs and last traded down 0.3 per cent at US$1.1845, while the British pound also fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3115, according to Reuters.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for July.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for July.
(10 a.m. ET) Canada's Ivey PMI for July.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for June.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press