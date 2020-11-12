Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were mixed early Thursday as uncertainty about the rollout of a potential COVID-19 vaccine tempered recent investor enthusiasm. Overseas, major European markets were lower. TSX futures also slid as crude prices took a breather after the week’s rally.
Dow futures were down by more than 100 points ahead of the North American open. S&P and Nasdaq futures wavered around break even. On Wednesday, tech shares recovered some of the week’s losses with the Nasdaq finishing up about 2 per cent. The S&P 500 closed up 0.8 per cent while the Dow ended marginally lower.
Early this week, Pfizer Inc. said trials had shown that its COVID-19 vaccine was 90 per cent effective, triggering a broad market rally but also a rotation out of tech shares, which have benefitted from the stay-at-home trend. Since then, however, investors have questioned the speed and logistics of a potential rollout of any potential vaccine.
“Now that a couple of days have gone by and we’ve had more time to absorb the enormity of this week’s announcement, we are now starting to hear some more discerning voices make their presence felt, in terms of the logistical difficulties involved in the distribution of this vaccine, as well as how effective the vaccine is likely to be on a longer-term basis,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
“This would suggest that there is probably a lot of wishful thinking going in with respect to how quickly any new vaccine is likely to get rolled out. In other words, investors run the risk of getting ahead of themselves, running the risk of a sharp pullback.”
Early Thursday, Wall Street will get a reading on U.S. employment amid the rebound with the release of weekly jobless claims figures. Mr. Hewson says markets are expecting the number of weekly claims for initial state unemployment benefits to fall to about 731,000 from 751,000. Continuing claims are expected to fall below 7 million to their lowest level since March 20.
In this country, investors will get earnings from Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management and CI Financial.
After Wednesday’s close, Manulife Financial Corp. topped analysts' forecasts for third-quarter core profit, helped by growth in its Asian and wealth and asset management businesses.
Manulife reported underlying profit, excluding one-time charges, of $1.45-billion, or 73 cents a share, in the three months through September, from $1.53-billion, or 76 cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected 70 cents. Net income attributed to shareholders rose to $2.1-billion from $723-million a year earlier.
South of the border, markets will get results from Walt Disney Co. after the close.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets were down. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.32 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.45 per cent. Numbers released Thursday showed that Britain’s economy grew by a record 15.5 per cent in the third quarter but still remains below levels seen at the end of last year. Germany’s DAX fell 0.51 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.69 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.68 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.22 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices slid in early going - following three days of gains - after the International Energy Agency raised questions about how quickly a coronavirus vaccine would impact energy markets.
The day range on Brent is US$43.30 to US$44.26. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$41 to US$41.94. Both benchmarks had jumped through the early part of the week on positive headlines about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
However, the IEA said in a report early Thursday it was unlikely that global crude demand would get a significant boost from the rollout of vaccines until well into next year.
“It is far too early to know how and when vaccines will allow normal life to resume. For now, our forecasts do not anticipate a significant impact in the first half of 2021,” the Paris-based IEA said in its monthly report.
“The poor outlook for demand and rising production in some countries ... suggest that the current fundamentals are too weak to offer firm support to prices.”
Sentiment, however, got some support from continuing speculation that OPEC and its allies could extend current production cuts to continue supporting prices.
On Wednesday, Algeria’s energy minister said the OPEC+ group could extend cuts of 7.7 million barrels a day into 2012 or deepen them, if necessary. The group is now scheduled to increase production by 2 million barrels a day in January.
“Oil appears to be consolidating its recent impressive gains at these levels,” OANDA senor analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“Although OPEC+ continue making noises about tweaking the production cut agreements to support prices, if oil continues to trade sideways for the next session or two, momentum will fade."
In other commodities, gold prices gained as vaccine optimism faded.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at US$1,871.41 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were 0.4 per cent higher at US$1,869.80.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was little changed, trading near the mid-76-US-cent point, as is U.S. counterpart holds steady on global markets.
The day range on the loonie is 76.30 US cents to 76.59 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic reports on the calendar. Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon on the topic of “exploring life post-COVID.”
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, wavered between flat and up 0.1 per cent in early trading in Europe, according to figures from Reuters.
The euro advanced about 0.1 per cent while risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars slid about 0.2 per cent.
“G10 FX is trading in relatively tight ranges,” Daria Parkhomenko, FX strategy associate with RBC, said in an early note.
Britain’s pound last traded down 0.3 per cent to the U.S. dollar at US$1.3182.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 7.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer price index for October.
(1:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks to the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy on “Exploring Life Post-COVID”
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. treasury budget for October.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press