Equities
Wall Street futures pulled back early Friday pointing to continued volatility heading into the week’s final session. Major European markets were also down in early trading amid continued caution in the wake of the recent wave of speculative trading. TSX futures were down with crude prices wavering.
Dow futures fell more than 200 points ahead of the North American open while S&P and Nasdaq futures sagged about 1 per cent. On Thursday, Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded from losses earlier in the week, with the Dow and S&P 500 each adding about 1 per cent by the close. The Nasdaq gained 0.5 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index finished up 1.3 per cent.
Markets have been hit with a wave of volatility as retail traders using online forums have bought into stocks normally shorted, forcing hedge funds to reverse short positions on companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment.
Online broker Robinhood restricted trading in a number of highly volatile stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment. The company said it would allow limited trading of some securities on Friday.
GameStop shares were up by more than 100 per cent in premarket trading early Friday. AMC shares were up more than 60 per cent.
“The GameStop saga will end, leaving a sour taste in policymakers’ mouths,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in an early note.
“So, the story could be a trigger for action that could bring the government and the central bank to revise their ultra-loose policies, that throw liquidity in the middle, and not towards a reasonable target. This gives way to a poor transmission to the real economy, and unjustified valuation in the financial markets.”
Heading into Friday, markets will also have a close eye on earnings. Wall Street will get results from Caterpillar and Chevron.
In Canada, Statistics Canada releases its latest reading on the broader health of the Canadian economy, with a report on November GDP. The agency will also release a preliminary forecast for December growth.
“Our economists forecast a gain of 0.2 per cent month-over-month in November GDP, half of the 0.4-per-cent increase in the earlier StatsCan nowcast,” RBC FX strategy associate Daria Parkhomenko said.
“A sharp pullback on the hospitality side...is behind our lower estimate.”
She said RBC economists expect the December estimate to show that growth fell 0.4 per cent in December as increased restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 took hold.
Overseas, major European markets were down in morning trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell about 1 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 1.02 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.84 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.97 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.89 per cent, failing to follow through on Wall Street’s positive handoff. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.94 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices were steady in early going as investors continue to weigh demand concerns amid continued heightened COVID-19 restrictions in some areas.
The day range on Brent is US$55.31 to US$55.84. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$51.93 to US$52.55.
“In past European COVID flare-ups, the pattern has typically been for the underperformance in oil markets to occur as expectations for lockdowns rise and stabilize once those lockdowns occur,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said.
“Given the delay in vaccine rollouts, we may be getting the next round of lockdowns very soon, judging by [German chancellor Angela] Merkel’s recent ‘the pandemic has slipped out of control.’ And throw China, LNY (Lunar New Year) mobility clampdown into the mix, things don’t look great.”
Crude prices have drawn some support from supply cuts and bigger-than-forecast declines in U.S. inventories.
Saudi Arabia is set to cut output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, and compliance with output curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, has improved in January, Reuters reports.
However, concerns over COVID-19 vaccine production delays continue to weigh
Europe’s fight to secure vaccines intensified on Thursday when the EU warned drug companies that it would use all legal means or even block exports unless they agreed to deliver doses as promised.
In other commodities, gold prices traded in a tight range on Friday but still looked set for a weekly decline.
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,844.86 per ounce. Prices were down 0.5 per cent for the week and 2.7 per cent for the month. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,847.90.
“Gold is largely going to continue to tread water as it is waiting for a proper catalyst,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down alongside flagging risk sentiment while the U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of world currencies.
The day range on the loonie is 77.67 to 78.02 US cents.
Ahead of the opening bell, investors will get Statscan’s reading on November GDP and and early look at the forecast for December. Economists are looking for a November increase of about 0.4 per cent.
In early trading, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 per cent to 90.739. The index is up half a percent for the week.
The euro dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.2107. The dollar gained 0.4 per cent versus the Japanese yen to 104.64.
The Swiss franc, another currency that investors often view as a safe-haven holding, was little moved versus the euro at 1.0771.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for November.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s industrial product price and raw materials price indexes for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Core PCE Price Index for December.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q4.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for January.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for December.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press