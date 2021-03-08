Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures fell early Monday as Treasury yields continued to pressure stocks and investors weigh news that the U.S. Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion stimulus package. Major European markets were mostly higher in early trading. TSX futures fell even as crude prices jumped.
Futures tied to major U.S. indexes were down ahead of the North American open with Nasdaq futures off more than 1 per cent. Wall Street saw an afternoon rally on Friday, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq still lost about 2 per cent for the week. The S&P and Dow both managed weekly gains.
“Higher Treasury yields are tempering optimism over President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion pandemic relief plan and the economic growth outlook,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
“But honestly, the last thing anyone wants in a recovering global economy is higher oil prices, and we are likely nearing a point when higher oil prices become a negative rather than a positive influence over risk assets,” he said.
Early Monday, Brent crude prices briefly topped US$71 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate managed a two-year high in the wake of reports of reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury was up at 1.608 per cent in the predawn period.
“The biggest concern appears to be around inflationary pressures, which have shown signs of accelerating quite sharply, with Brent crude prices closing the week back above $70 a barrel, its highest level in 13 months,” CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.
In this country, investors turn their attention to the midweek policy decision from the Bank of Canada.
The Globe’s Mark Rendell writes that the central bank will be walking a tight rope when communicating its rate decision this week, as rising bond yields and strong economic data have put its downbeat forecast at odds with brightening market expectations for a postpandemic recovery.
Few expect a policy change with the bank clearly signalling its intention to keep rates low as the economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the bank faces a communication challenge in addressing recent better-than-expected economic data in recent weeks.
“Notwithstanding recent developments, we think the stance of policy at next week’s meeting should look and feel pretty similar to the January meeting and, more recently, Tiff Macklem’s speech last week,” National Bank economists Taylor Schleich and Warren Lovely said in a recent report.
“We continue to expect the Bank will step down its pace of QE at the April meeting. We’ll have two jobs reports between now and then, a federal budget laid out and overall better clarity of the recovery.”
Overseas, major European markets were mostly higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.60 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.14 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.53 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.42 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.92 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices continued to gain, with Brent crude topping US$71 a barrel, after reports of attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia.
The day range on Brent is US$69.22 to US$71.38. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$66.03 to US$67.98.
Reuters reports that Yemen’s Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports, in what Riyadh called a failed assault on global energy security.
Monday’s gains also came after OPEC and its allies agreed last week to leave current production caps in place, citing the fragile nature of the recovery as the global economy rebounds from the impact of the pandemic.
“While rising crude prices do highlight a growing optimism over demand levels, this continued ascent in energy prices does elevate inflation expectations going forward,” IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony said.
“Inflation is going to be a key determinant of central bank expectations, and Jerome Powell has admitted that the bank has to act if prices get out of control. With OPEC deciding against a production hike, there is clearly a desire to continue driving prices higher as we move towards the one-year anniversary of the historic 2020 April crude collapse.”
Meanwhile, gold prices slid in early going as the U.S. dollar firmed alongside rising bond yields.
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,690.01 per ounce by 0958 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at US$1,686.40 on Friday. U.S. gold futures declined 0.7 per cent to US$1,686.80.
“Gold remains on life support, though, and if U.S. dollar strength continues, a fall to US$1,600 an ounce is entirely possible later in the week,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said.
“Gold needs to recapture the US$1,760 an ounce region to suggest that the worst is over.”
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was down, sliding alongside weaker risk sentiment, as its U.S. counterpart managed its best level in more than three months with rising Treasury yields hitting equity markets.
The day range on the loonie is 78.74 US cents to 79.21 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases due Monday. Investors will be awaiting the Bank of Canada’s policy decision on Wednesday. No move on rates is expected, but markets will be watching for hints about how the central bank views recent better-than-expected economic reports.
“The BoC is very likely to acknowledge stronger growth in Q4 and January, though it may temper this given continued concerns about labour market scarring,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with Royal Bank, said.
“Improved vaccine distribution of late is likely to reinforce the BoC’s (and our own) expectation for accelerating growth through 2021. Overall, we expect that the BoC will have the confidence to announce a taper to its bond purchases at the April meeting.”
On global markets, the U.S. dollar index stood at 92.186 against a basket of six major currencies, up 0.3 per cent and just shy of a late-November high of 92.201 set on Friday, according to figures from Reuters.
The Australian dollar rose 0.2 per cent to US$0.7696, but was well off its session high of US$0.77230. The New Zealand dollar was down about 0.1 per cent after earlier rising 0.4 per cent to US$0.719.
The U.S. dollar held near a one-month high against the British pound, at US$1.3819.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Wholesale trade for January
With Reuters and The Canadian Press