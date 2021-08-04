U.S. and Canadian stock futures are nearly unchanged this morning, but today’s markets may take on a more definitive direction when private U.S. jobs data are released at 815 a.m. (ET).
“The latest US jobs data will give an indication on how fast the US labour market is progressing towards the Fed’s policy goal, and how close we are to the ‘substantial’ progress that the Fed pursues to trigger the most-apprehended tapering of its massive bond buying program,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst wth Swissquote.
The U.S. economy is expected to have added about 650,000 new private jobs during July, near the amount added a month earlier.
“We know that the actual print could be significantly lower or higher than the estimate figure, but as long as we see a figure above 500,000-600,000, investors should walk confident into Friday’s non-farm payrolls data,” the analyst said. “A read below 500,000 should throw the mood off the cliff, as there is not much to awaken the Fed doves with inflation hovering above the 5% mark. A strong read, on the other hand, should accelerate the thinking that the Fed will get to the tapering stage quicker than otherwise. That could apply a certain pressure on the U.S. stocks, but it’s always better to walk towards an inevitable policy tightening with a set of strong economic data than the contrary.”
The TSX and S&P 500 rallied Tuesday afternoon to record closes by the end of the day despite a tepid start. The rise was broadly based across sectors, which is a healthy sign for market bulls, even as U.S. and Canadian benchmark treasury yields held near their lowest levels since February.
The bond market continues to show concerns about the trajectory of the economic recovery, but Citi this morning thinks it’s time for investors to start positioning for higher rates. It believes the 10-year, currently near 1.1%, is heading to 2% by early next year.
City strategists think technical factors have driven bond yields lower, but that’s going to unwind shortly.
While higher rates will have the effect of dampening the earnings outlook for equities, the impact this time around “will not be fatal” because the bank believes earnings per share forecasts are still 5 to 10 per cent too low for 2022.
But given that growth stocks are especially sensitive to real yields, Citi believes the outperformance of the growth-stock-heavy U.S. market may fad as real yields rise. Financials, on the other hand, have the most to gain.
As such, Citi analysts cut its recommendation on U.S. stocks to “neutral” today, and is recommending a switch into Japanese stocks instead, which are more cyclical and less rate sensitive. The bank cut the tech sector to “neutral” and replaced it with health care as its favourite defensive sector.
Other data on Wednesday is expected to show an index that measures U.S. services sector activity expanded to 60.5 last month from 60.1 in June, when it had likely been restrained by labor and raw material shortages.
In corporate news this morning, Kraft Heinz Co beat market estimates for quarterly net sales, but its shares edged down about 0.5%.
General Motors Co swung to a second-quarter profit from a loss last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut operations and raised its full-year forecast despite an $800 million hit from the recalls of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle. But its shares were down 3% in the premarket.
Although second-quarter earnings from S&P 500 firms have so far been much better than expected, their shares have retreated as investors booked profits on lofty valuations.
Robinhood Markets Inc jumped 14.5%, setting up for a fourth straight session of gains after its underwhelming IPO last week, as star investor Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF bought more shares of the online brokerage.
Equities
Commodities
Oil prices slipped on Wednesday as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in top consuming countries outweighed Mideast geopolitical tensions and a fall in U.S. inventories.
Brent crude oil futures were down 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.15 a barrel by 1031 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $70.14 a barrel.
“Worries continue to grow over the spread of the Delta variant in China, which has weighed heavily on oil prices in recent days,” analysts at bank ING said.
The United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers, are grappling with rapidly spreading outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant that analysts fear will limit fuel demand at a time when it traditionally rises in both countries.
In China, the spread of the variant from the coast to inland cities has prompted authorities to impose strict measures to bring the outbreak under control.
An expected fall in U.S. inventories, however, capped some losses, and both contracts traded slightly higher earlier in the session.
“Bulls have drawn support from U.S. inventory dynamics, with commercial stocks falling to their lowest since January 2020 and indications that the tightening is set to continue,” oil brokerage PVM said.
U.S. crude inventories fell by 879,000 barrels for the week ended July 30, according to two market sources, citing figures from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API).
Gasoline inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 717,000 barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Official Energy Information Administration numbers are due later on Wednesday.
Gold prices ticked higher on Wednesday on a flat dollar, although gains were kept in check ahead of the U.S. jobs data which is seen as pivotal to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy strategy.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,812.66 per ounce by 0834 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,817.50.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar is little changed in quiet trade this morning and the greenback is firming slightly against major currencies.
Forex traders are watching developments on the political front in Canada, but have yet to take on much fresh positioning because of it.
“Snap election speculation continues to simmer, which is no great surprise as minority governments rarely run to a full term in Canada, but we note that the CAD has generally taken elections in its stride in the past,” Scotiabank forex analysts said this morning.
Other corporate news
Canaccord Genuity generated more than half-a-billion dollars in revenue last quarter – an increase of almost 40 per cent from the same quarter a year ago – driven mostly by a surge in fee revenue from its advisory business. The Toronto-based investment bank raked in a profit of $81-million on revenue of $523-million for the fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2021, compared to a profit of $29-million on $377-million in revenue a year prior. The results were issued after the bell on Tuesday.
Earnings include: Artis REIT; B2 Gold Corp.; Brookfield Property REIT; Centerra Gold Inc.; Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.; Colliers International Group Inc.; Crombie REIT; CVS Health Corp.; Endeavour Mining Corp.; Ero Copper Corp.; First Capital Realty Inc.; General Motors Co.; Granite REIT; Iamgold Corp.; IGM Financial Inc.; Killam Properties Inc.; Kraft Heinz Co.; Manulife Financial Corp.; MetLife Inc.; NFI Group Inc.; Roku Inc.; Sandstorm Gold Ltd.; SilverCrest Metals Inc.; Spin Master Corp.; SSR Mining Inc.; Stantec Inc.; Sun Life Financial Inc.; TMX Group Ltd.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Waste Connections Inc.
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for July. Estimate is an increase of 650,000 jobs from June.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian buiding permits for June. Estimate is a month-over-month rise of 5.0 per cent.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit services and composite PMI for June.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM services PMI for July.
With files from Reuters