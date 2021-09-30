Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were higher early Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell again said rising inflation appears transitory, boosting economic optimism. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures advanced alongside energy prices.
Dow futures rose by triple digits in the early premarket period while S&P and Nasdaq futures advanced ahead of the final trading day of the month. On Wednesday, tech shares again came under pressure with the Nasdaq sliding 0.24 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 0.16 per cent, snapping a two-day losing streak. The Dow closed up 0.26 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite index ended modestly lower, falling 0.08 per cent on weakness in tech and materials stocks.
“It looks like investors just want to fast forward past the [U.S.] debt ceiling drama and focus on the global economic recovery that should unfold since Delta variant risks are easing and as worldwide vaccinations continue to improve,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
“The global reopening trade was delayed due to Delta, but that should firmly be the theme as supply chain issues improve.”
On Wednesday, Mr. Powell said the central bank faces the task of “resolving” tensions between high inflation and elevated unemployment. However, he also said the Fed’s “hypothesis” is that inflation will largely ease on its own as the global economy returns to normal, suggesting that interest rate hikes remain “a ways off.”
Thursday morning markets will be looking to weekly U.S. jobless claims figures for direction. The numbers take on heightened interest this time out, coming ahead of next week’s September nonfarm payrolls report. Last week, claims for initial unemployment benefits posted a surprise jump to 351,000. That is expected to pullback in Thursday’s report to 330,000.
Markets also continue to keep a close eye on bond yields after a runup in recent days. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 1.527 per cent in the early premarket period.
In this country, banks, federal offices and the bond market are all closed for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The stock market is open.
On the corporate side, Rogers Communication Inc. said chief financial officer Tony Staffieri is leaving after more than a decade in the role. The company said Paulina Molnar, its senior vice president at its Controller and Risk Management division, has been named as interim CFO. Rogers did not give a reason for the transition. The company is currently in the process of buying Shaw Communications.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.65 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.63 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.17 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.31 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.36 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices edged higher despite rising weekly U.S. inventories and a continued strong U.S. dollar.
The day range on Brent is US$77.66 to US$78.60. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$74.54 to US$75.39.
“The global energy crunch has crude prices heading higher,” OANDA’s Ed Moya said in a note.
“The rally in crude prices could use a break, but right now it doesn’t seem that may be the case,” he said. “If WTI crude takes out the summer high of US$76.98, it won’t take much to see US$80 oil.”
Markets appeared to look past the latest U.S. weekly inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which showed oil and fuel stockpiles rose 4.6 million barrels. Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting a 1.7-million-barrel decline.
In other commodities, gold prices looked set for a second quarterly decline in three quarters.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to US$1,729.56 per ounce, partially recovering from the Aug. 9 low of US$1,720.49 touched in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 per cent to US$1,729.20.
“Gold remains on thin ice as bearish momentum resumes,” Mr. Moya said.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was firmer in early going while its U.S. counterpart held near its highest level in a year against a group of world currencies as markets continue to expect the Fed to begin tapering bond purchases in coming months.
The day range on the loonie is 78.34 US cents to 78.68 US cents.
There were no major Canadian releases due Thursday.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals - stood at 94.294, little changed from Wednesday, when it hit 94.435 for the first time since late September last year, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar bought 111.91 yen, little changed from Wednesday, when it reached 112.05 for the first time since February 2020. The yen was on track for its worst monthly performance since March.
The euro was mostly flat at US$1.16045, holding near Wednesday’s 14-month low of US$1.15895.
Britain’s pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.34357 but remained near the nine-month low of US$1.3412 reached overnight.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. jobless claims for week of Sept. 25.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Real GDP for Q2.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. pre-tax corporate profits for Q2.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for September.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press