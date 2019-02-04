Equities

U.S. stock futures were little changed with earnings from Google-parent Alphabet Inc. due after the close of trading. World stocks held near two-month highs although a note of caution kept European stocks in check in morning trading. On Bay Street, futures were a touch weaker even as crude prices hit 2019 highs on U.S.-led sanctions against Venezuela.

MSCI’s all-country index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, traded close to its best level in two months following gains in Hong Kong, which put in a shortened trading day, and Japan.

Story continues below advertisement

“A slow start to the week in European trade is offering little in the way of direction for U.S. markets, ahead of the open on Wall Street, with futures indicating an almost unchanged open from Friday,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said. “This week is likely to be much quieter than the one just passed, with trade in Asia likely to be muted as much of the region celebrates Chinese New Year.”

Markets in China are closed all week to celebrate the New Year. Markets in South Korea close later in the week.

On Wall Street, earnings continue to roll in with about 100 S&P 500 companies reporting this week, including tech giant Alphabet, which reports after Monday’s close. The market is expecting earnings per share of US$10.86 in the fourth quarter, up about 12 per cent year-over-year. On average, analysts are expecting revenue of US$38.94-billion in the quarter, up from US$32.32-billion last year.

On Bay Street, look for energy shares to take the spotlight after Brent crude hit a two-month high near US$64 a barrel. U.S. crude also managed its best level of the year, hitting US$55.75.

Overseas, European markets were little changed with the pan-European STOXX 600 slipping 0.12 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.27 per cent in morning trading. Germany’s DAX was off 0.24 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.46 per cent.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which closed early, ended up 0.21 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.46 per cent while the broader Topix advanced 1.07 per cent. Shares in Sony fell 8 per cent after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit on slower gaming business. As well, Honda Motor Co. fell more than 3 per cent after the automaker said increased discounting on its CR-V SUV crossover pushed operating profit down 40 percent in the October-to-December quarter.